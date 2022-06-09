Governor Abbott Names Pardue As Chair Of State Board Of Veterinary Medical Examiners

TEXAS, June 9 - June 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Keith Pardue Chair of the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. The mission of the Board is to establish and enforce policies to ensure the best possible quality of veterinary and equine dental provider services for the people of Texas.

Keith Pardue of Austin is an attorney and owner of the Law Office of Pardue and Associates PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is board certified in Administrative Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the Southern Nazarene University Board of Trustees, South Texas District Church of the Nazarene Advisory Board, and South Austin Church of the Nazarene Board. Additionally, he is a past president and board member of the Vineyard Bay Homeowners Association. Pardue received a Bachelor of Arts from Mid-America Nazarene University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston School of Law.