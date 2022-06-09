Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,659 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Names Pardue As Chair Of State Board Of Veterinary Medical Examiners

TEXAS, June 9 - June 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Keith Pardue Chair of the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. The mission of the Board is to establish and enforce policies to ensure the best possible quality of veterinary and equine dental provider services for the people of Texas.

Keith Pardue of Austin is an attorney and owner of the Law Office of Pardue and Associates PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is board certified in Administrative Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the Southern Nazarene University Board of Trustees, South Texas District Church of the Nazarene Advisory Board, and South Austin Church of the Nazarene Board. Additionally, he is a past president and board member of the Vineyard Bay Homeowners Association. Pardue received a Bachelor of Arts from Mid-America Nazarene University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Names Pardue As Chair Of State Board Of Veterinary Medical Examiners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.