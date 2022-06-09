Powerhouse Company Kingspan Light + Air USA Announces the Acquisition of Solatube International
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingspan Light + Air USA announced that it has acquired Solatube International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights. Kingspan Light + Air USA is a leading provider of daylighting products and a division of Kingspan Group PLC. The deal closed Dec. 10, 2021.
Solatube International, with its trailblazing solutions of tubular skylights and ventilation systems, will continue to operate as an independent company under the Kingspan Light +Air umbrella, with Robert E. Westfall Jr. staying on as Solatube’s president.
“We are all thrilled to be part of Kingspan Light + Air, which will give us additional reach and resources to escalate Solatube’s growth so we can bring natural light and fresh air to more people than ever before,” said Westfall. “I don’t think we could have found a better family to be part of. Our synergies are remarkable and culturally we fit like a glove.”
“Solatube has been a phenomenon in the industry. Its ingenious products, clever marketing and passion for making natural light a human right has fascinated our industry,” says Marci Bonham President - The Americas, at Kingspan Light + Air. “We are excited to have Solatube International in our portfolio. We are combining two highly regarded, innovative companies, creating a daylight industry powerhouse and ensuring that more people will have access to natural light.”
The companies are exhibiting together at the 2022 AIA Expo in Chicago, June 22 to 25, booth number 2343.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc. is widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, having earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube established the tubular daylighting category, bringing daylight to environments and people never before possible for more than 30 years. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
About Kingspan Light + Air
Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to bring to life Kingspan Group’s vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions. By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, the division supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments in the education, commercial, industrial, retail, leisure, residential, healthcare and infrastructure sectors.
In the years since it was launched, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering. With operations in North America, Great Britain, Ireland and across Continental Europe, Kingspan Light + Air is serving its customers’ ever-growing needs, delivering solutions for complex building projects around the globe. The division currently employs over 2,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.kingspan/us.
Beth McRae
Solatube International, with its trailblazing solutions of tubular skylights and ventilation systems, will continue to operate as an independent company under the Kingspan Light +Air umbrella, with Robert E. Westfall Jr. staying on as Solatube’s president.
“We are all thrilled to be part of Kingspan Light + Air, which will give us additional reach and resources to escalate Solatube’s growth so we can bring natural light and fresh air to more people than ever before,” said Westfall. “I don’t think we could have found a better family to be part of. Our synergies are remarkable and culturally we fit like a glove.”
“Solatube has been a phenomenon in the industry. Its ingenious products, clever marketing and passion for making natural light a human right has fascinated our industry,” says Marci Bonham President - The Americas, at Kingspan Light + Air. “We are excited to have Solatube International in our portfolio. We are combining two highly regarded, innovative companies, creating a daylight industry powerhouse and ensuring that more people will have access to natural light.”
The companies are exhibiting together at the 2022 AIA Expo in Chicago, June 22 to 25, booth number 2343.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc. is widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, having earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube established the tubular daylighting category, bringing daylight to environments and people never before possible for more than 30 years. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
About Kingspan Light + Air
Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to bring to life Kingspan Group’s vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions. By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, the division supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments in the education, commercial, industrial, retail, leisure, residential, healthcare and infrastructure sectors.
In the years since it was launched, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering. With operations in North America, Great Britain, Ireland and across Continental Europe, Kingspan Light + Air is serving its customers’ ever-growing needs, delivering solutions for complex building projects around the globe. The division currently employs over 2,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.kingspan/us.
Beth McRae
The McRae Agency
+1 602-330-1996
email us here