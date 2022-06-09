CORAL GABLES MUSEUM ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF CAPTURE DOWNTOWN CORAL GABLES 2022

James Palma. Colonnade Cupola, Grand Prize

The Coral Gables Museum presents the winners of photography contest Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables 2022. The exhibition will be on view through October 23, 2022.

We want to highlight the crucial importance of this community-based event for the Museum’s mission by adding artworks inspired by The City Beautiful and its people to our Permanent Collection.” — Executive Director Elvis Fuentes

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum is pleased to present the winners of this year’s photography contest Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables 2022. The exhibition, which will be on view through October 23rd, 2022, was launched with a lively reception in which a jury awarded seven prizes, provided in part by the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables and the Chamber of Commerce of Coral Gables.

This year, the Grand Prize goes to artist James Palma with the photograph "Colonnade Cupola", a semi-abstract, geometrical closeup of the historical architecture of Hotel Colonnade. This is the second time that Mr. Palma wins the Grand Prize for Capture Coral Gables. “The Museum is planning to present a solo show of his photography next year when we organize the next Capture Coral Gables,” said Chief Curator Yuneikys Villalonga.

Five artists received prizes in five categories: Tova Teitelbaum took home the award in the ARCHITECTURE AND URBANISM category with "Sunset Over the City" – an aerial view of Ponce de Leon Boulevard in perspective, bathed by the golden light of the sunset. The award in the CITY LIFE category went to artist Robert Ruano with "Fireflies Bikes". The photograph features a parade of three-wheeled bicycles carrying colorful Chinese lanterns; a performance by Cai Guo-Qian presented in the art event Illuminate Coral Gables last year. The HIDDEN TREASURES award went to Ihosvany Plasencia with "El acero conoce el paso del tiempo", a black and white composition of a beautiful architectural detail: two views of a sinuous handrail.

Art Casanova received the CULTURE IN THE CITY prize for "Giralda Avenue at Night 3" - another photograph based on an artwork presented at that event. The photo shows a busy plaza, filled with people under umbrellas, and tall, flamboyant palm trees that have been adorned with a light installation by Kiki Smith. “Unknown Heroes”, by Marco Inzerillo, was the CORAL GABLES – AT WORK award. In it, a City worker wrapped in clothes to protect himself from the sun is depicted in the foreground, against a colorful mural. He faces a passerby that is strolling in the background.

Two more prizes will be awarded towards the end of the show: the PEOPLE’S CHOICE Award, for which the Museum invites spectators to continue voting in person at the Coral Gables Museum or online at the Museum’s website; and the ACQUISITION PRIZE, newly established this year. “We want to highlight the crucial importance of this community-based event for the Coral Gables Museum’s mission by adding artworks inspired by The City Beautiful and its people to our Permanent Collection,” said Executive Director Elvis Fuentes. The winners of these awards will be announced at a closing reception during the Museum’s Gallery Night, on Friday, October 7th. An exhibition catalog with all finalist photographs and prizes is being published with the support of MG Developer.

For more information, please contact:

Pamela Londono, Public Relations and Community Outreach Officer, Coral Gables Museum

e-mail: pamela@coralgablesmuseum.org

Phone: 305-603-8067

About the Coral Gables Museum:

The Coral Gables Museum fosters an appreciation for the Civic Arts in Coral Gables. It explores and celebrates the history, vision, urban and environmental design, and cultural landscape of the City Beautiful within a broad audience that goes from children, families, and community members to national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, tours, publications, and special events.

CORAL GABLES MUSEUM – 285 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables FL 33134

info@coralgablesmuseum.org / 305 603 8067 / www.coralgablesmuseum.org