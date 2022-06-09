June 9 - Secretary Griswold Appoints Advisors to Support Primary Election in Mesa County

Denver, June 9, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued two Election Orders to appoint advisors in Mesa County to ensure the secure, accurate, and timely conduct of upcoming elections.

“I am appointing Treasurer Reiner and former Secretary of State Williams to assist and advise Mesa County Designated Election Official Brandi Bantz as needed. Reiner, Williams, and Bantz did a tremendous job working together during Mesa County’s 2021 election, and I am confident Mesa County voters will have great elections this year too,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “I will continue to uphold Colorado Election Law and provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the security of Colorado’s elections.”

Sheila Reiner, Republican Mesa County Treasurer and former County Clerk, and former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams will serve as advisors to Mesa County Designated Election Official (DEO) Brandi Bantz for the 2022 Primary Election. Reiner and Williams will provide expertise and assistance to Ms. Bantz as needed.

In May, a Mesa County Court Judge removed Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official for Mesa County, barring her from overseeing the 2022 Primary and General Elections. The Court granted the Secretary of State’s request to appoint Brandi Bantz as the DEO.

Bantz has worked in Colorado elections for over 20 years, including serving as the Director of Elections in Mesa County since May of 2020 and serving under then Clerk Wayne Williams in El Paso County for four years as a Senior Elections Specialist.

Williams served as Mesa County DEO in 2021, after a Mesa County Court Judge ruled in favor of barring Tina Peters from 2021 election oversight as DEO after she allowed breaches to election security, disregarded election rules and orders of the Secretary of State, and risked the integrity of Mesa county elections.

Election Orders

Reiner (PDF)

Williams (PDF)