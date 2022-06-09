Omina Technologies Selected to Present Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence at Belgium Economic Mission 2022
Omina will present with its US partner Arsome Technology at the Federation of Belgian Enterprises Success Stories Breakfast, in Boston on 10 June.ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omina Technologies is proud to announce that it will present with its US partner Arsome Technology at the Federation of Belgian Enterprises Success Stories Breakfast, which will be held at the Westin Copley Place Hotel in Boston on 10 June. Pieter Timmermans, CEO of the FEB, will lead the FEB Success Stories Breakfast. Belgian officials attending will include HRH Princess Astrid, Ministers, Ambassador, Director-Generals of the trade agencies.
The Success Stories Breakfast is part of the Belgian Economic Mission to the U.S., from June 4-12 in New York, Boston, and Atlanta. The mission, led by HRH Princess Astrid (representative of the King) and HE Sophie Wilmès, aims to strengthen business partnerships between Belgium and the U.S. Omina Technologies’ participation brings trustworthy and ethical artificial intelligence solutions through its AI Consultancy and Justifai Platform.
In 2022, ARSOME Technology and Omina Technologies decided to partner to provide Trustworthy AI Solutions to the U.S.
Omina Technologies, headquartered in Belgium, helps their business clients build trustworthy AI solutions that support fair decision-making and respect privacy, as required by regulatory and industry standards. Their Justifai platform enables users to build inclusive, transparent and fully explainable AI solutions—important so that all stakeholders can easily understand why particular decisions have been made and what factors went into the process. By actively controlling the AI risks, Omina’s Justifai platform also helps companies to minimize the compliance and reputational risks of using AI.
“Omina has been able to guide our clients in staying ahead of the regulatory curve in the EU because of our combination of technical skills and industry-specific domain knowledge,” Brian Alexander, the CEO of Omina North America, says. “We are using our expertise in ethical and trustworthy AI to help life sciences companies effectively drive patient-centric innovation and optimize patient experience. We enable insurance companies to provide inclusive coverage models at fair pricing by improving risk underwriting and pricing with high levels of transparency and explainability.”
Seeing a shift in the regulatory landscape within the U.S.—and a need for its services--Omina has turned its attention to the American market and has partnered with ARSOME Technology to bring its innovative AI solutions to domestic companies active in highly regulated industries where high-stakes decision making is required, such as healthcare, life sciences, insurance, and education.
“We see this as a very timely and much-needed alliance,” Benjamin Williams, the CEO of Connecticut-based ARSOME, explains. “It isn’t just that regulations are tightening, although it’s evident that they are: in fact, New York City just passed a first-of-its-kind law that prohibits companies from using algorithm-based technologies for hiring and promotion decisions unless the software is audited regularly for bias. Beyond that, however, most businesses are genuinely interested in being socially responsible, trustworthy, and transparent. Together, ARSOME and Omina can aid in their goal to be good corporate citizens.”
About Omina Technologies: Omina Technologies is an artificial intelligence agency founded by Rachel Alexander in Belgium in 2016. Before founding Omina Technologies Rachel worked as Global IT Director at Studio100 and in the management of CSC. In 2020, Brian Alexander joined as President of their U.S. division in McLean, VA. Their AI platform, Justifai, is designed to empower business domain experts to co-create scalable, trustworthy and regulatory compliant AI innovations and bring them to value faster and more efficiently. Omina Technologies prides itself on making AI explainable and transparent, with respect for data privacy.
