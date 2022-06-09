Registration Now Open for Maine Educator Summit August 9th & 10th

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce that registration for the 2022 Maine Educator Summit is now open. This summit provides all Maine educators and school staff with opportunities for professional learning, peer networking, and resource materials to further support students impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. In sponsoring this event, the Maine DOE aims to further support Maine’s education workforce in the areas of resilience, responsiveness, and a renewed approach to education.

Registration for the 2022 Maine Educator Summit at the Augusta Civic Center on August 9-10, 2022 is now open and will close July 15, 2022. The summit will offer a multitude of sessions around topics like interdisciplinary learning, school safety, supporting students’ mental and physical health, special education, building the educator workforce, and more. Participants will be able to join several different learning sessions, and the Maine DOE is encouraging teams from each SAU to register. Further information regarding accommodations, transportation, and the event schedule is available on the DOE Maine Educator Summit web page.

Reimbursement of accommodations, meals, and mileage is available.

Contact hours will be provided.

For further information about the 2022 Maine Educator Summit, please reach out to

Teri Peaslee, Summit Coordinator at (207) 530-7672.

#MEEducatorSummit