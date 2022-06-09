DatabaseUSA.com releases comprehensive update to 100 million U.S. home values
Try 500 Names FREE and see how good they are.OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatabaseUSA, a leading source of consumer marketing data, is helping businesses of all sizes better target their ideal customers by updating more than 100 million home values in their Database of US Consumers to accurately represent the 2021 and 2022 market surges.
Home ownership rates and home values are commonly used by marketers to segment their audiences and having an accurate picture of prospective buyers is critical in business decision making. Over the last two years, the value of homes has changed significantly, and marketers are assessing their needs to index for this explosive growth in home values.
For example, cities that have had more than 25% annual growth in home value include Ogden, UT; Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL; Decatur, AL; Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL; Fort Collins, CO, North Point-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL; Myrtle Beach NC-SC: and Salt Lake City, UT.
“This update is very important to our customers; especially those who market to homeowners in in high growth areas”, said Fred Vakili, CEO of DatabaseUSA. “We are so confident in this update and its value to our customers that we are offering 500 records free to anyone who wants to give it a try.”
About DatabaseUSA
DatabaseUSA.com is the premier provider of Business & Consumer databases and email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 10 years of experience, DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed databases for data analytics, data mining and other applications for superior database marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com.
For more information, contact Paul Pepper at DatabaseUSA.com
Email: paulp@databaseusallc.com
Phone: 402.596-1000
Paul Pepper
DatabaseUSA.com
