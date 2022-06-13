AMERICA'S GOT TALENT WINNER LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. VISITS CAST OF 'AGT' LIVE IN LAS VEGAS

Landau on the sets of AGT Live Las Vegas after a decade Landau with Dustin Tavella, Season 16 winner of AGT Landau as a finalist on AGT in 2011

~Landau Continues to Support America's Got Talent but hasn't been invited to do a return guest appearance on AGT~

I'll forever be grateful to America's Got Talent for making all my dreams come true" — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, season six winner of NBC TV's America's Got Talent

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a recent West Coast promotional tour, America's Got Talent season six winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. visited backstage with the cast of "AGT Live Las Vegas" on June 2nd.The Sinatra and Soul singing sensation was photographed with fellow AGT winners Dustin Tavella, Kodie Lee, and other cast members, including the Clairvoyants and Duo Transcend.Since Landau won AGT in 2011, he has continued to support America's Got Talent and its contestants. Landau often live tweets along with episodes, praises performers, and offers a lending hand to contestants after the series.Part of a very exclusive club of AGT champions, Landau has toured China with season five winner Michael Grimm and invited season one winner Bianca Ryan to be his special guest on his "Home For The Holidays" Christmas tour in 2018. Landau was also spotted backstage with fellow AGT winners Terry Fator and Mat Franco.Surprisingly, Landau is one of the few former AGT winners who has never received an invitation to appear as a guest on the show since he won or on the spin-off series "AGT The Champions'. He says that he left the show on excellent terms with everyone there."I'm not sure why they haven't asked me back. I'd love to see everyone again, especially Howie! I'll forever be grateful to America's Got Talent for making all my dreams come true", said Murphy, who has made the most of his post-AGT career.Landau's most recent performance was at the members-only Friar's Club in New York City for the ICON Gala saluting Tracy Morgan. Landau shared the stage with CeeLo Green, SNL legend Joe Piscopo and former AGT contestant Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti. He has released four albums, toured three continents, performed four times with the Boston Pops, released a #1 best-selling book, "From Washing Cars to Hollywood Stars," and received an honorary doctorate of music from The University of Charleston. Of all his successes, Landau is most proud that he earned his high school equivalency diploma in May this year."When I first won America's Got Talent, I wanted to do it, but my schedule was so busy I couldn't fit it in. The pandemic was a blessing in disguise because it gave me the downtime to focus and get it taken care of," said Landau, who had dropped out in the 11th grade. A scholarship for adult learners has now been established in Landau's name at his hometown college in West Virginia.About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has spent a decade wowing audiences around the world since winning NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” season six. He has performed classics from the Great American Songbook in his “Saluting Sinatra and the Magic of Motown” shows across three continents, headlined in NYC, LA, Las Vegas, Shanghai and dozens of other cities, and released four albums, a best selling award-winning book, appeared on many national TV shows and helped raise millions for children’s charities. Find out more at www.landaumurphyjr.com and check out his EPK

