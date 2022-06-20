Whiting System Expands Corporate Office
Whiting Systems increases corporate office with acquisition of essential property.
Our build out of rail train, and internal trailer wash out systems, plus the expansion of our personal deemed it necessary for this investment”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems, a leading provider in the transportation industry of cleaning solutions, cleaning equipment and disinfectants, acquires property for future growth plans. The well positioned plot of property will enable several unique opportunities for Whiting expansion as the global leader in manufacturing large vehicle wash systems.
— Russ Whiting
In a recent sit down with Dave Speers, he talked about the continued investment in growth of Whiting Systems campus. " We are currently facilitating on average 5-7 plant validation tours a month." Speers continued, "some say the biggest compliment a customer can pay you is a visit." We have now invested to continue making those plant validation visits even more impressive. Whiting acquired an additional 18 acres to the east side of our campus bringing the total to 30 acres for our growth plans. This area is much needed for a possible future blend of manufacturing, employee parking, research and design, office expansions, material holding, and a place for memories to be made. " This expansion is in the team, "Russ Whiting says. It gives us future capabilities to increase Train Wash, SmartWashout, Pressure wash manufacturing and will help in all areas. This investment exemplifies "The Whiting Way" to better prepare, always be improving, and giving us the tools to succeed. “With our current and future sales growth, as well as new product introductions, the new land acquisition is a necessity,” Whiting Systems CEO Russ Whiting" said.
About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and washing systems service to the leading truck, train, bus, and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, airline industry, passenger rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene
