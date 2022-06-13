Digital Agent Wins Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Award for Fifth Year in a Row

Digital Agent is a national Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Phone and Internet service provider Atlanta's 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For has recognized Digital Agent as a top employer.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program has named Digital Agent as one of its 2022 Atlanta winners.

These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first” — Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of The Best and Brightest Programs