Digital Agent Wins Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Award for Fifth Year in a Row
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program has named Digital Agent as one of its 2022 Atlanta winners.
These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent has been recognized as one of 2022's Best Companies to Work For in Atlanta. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program evaluates businesses for their commitment to employee development and wellbeing, via data collected by an independent research firm. This is the fifth year in a row that Digital Agent has been designated by the Best and Brightest program as a top employer in Atlanta.
“My goal for Digital Agent has always been to have a place where it is actually fun to work. We have had an exceptionally high employee retention rate over the years. Part of that is offering the right benefits and opportunities for personal growth, but a lot of it comes down to seeing when someone has a specific passion or need and supporting them,” said Howard Hunter, owner of Digital Agent.
Digital Agent is a national provider for all things business technology - from Managed IT and Cybersecurity to Phones and Internet. As a Competitive Local Exchange Company (CLEC), Internet Service Provider (ISP), and Managed Service Provider (MSP), Digital Agent offers the latest in tech while maintaining the service values of a small, local business.
“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, of NABR and The Best and Brightest Programs.
The criteria for becoming one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For includes performance in the following areas: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.
A digital award ceremony will take place on July 14th, 2022, to honor this year’s winners. Reporters may schedule interviews and direct questions to Lori Phillips, Digital Agent’s VP of Marketing, at lphillips@digitalagent.net.
ABOUT DIGITAL AGENT
Since 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services for companies across the country. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit www.digitalagent.net.
Lori Phillips
Digital Agent
+1 678-444-3007
