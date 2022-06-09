ST. JOSEPH BY-THE-SEA HIGH SCHOOL FORMS CURRICULUM ADVISORY COMMITTEE:

NEW CURRICULUM WILL BE DEVELOPED TO BETTER PREPARE STUDENTS FOR AN EVER-CHANGING FUTURE

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School recently announced that it will not be returning the Regents Exams after a two year hiatus in order to create a program that will better prepare its students for College and University level work. While the Regents have been a statewide standard in the past, the reality is that the Regents Curriculum has failed to keep pace with the ever-changing educational landscape.With that in mind, the high school has called upon experts and professionals to join them on a committee whose goal will be to create a new curriculum more in line with today’s demands to better prepare students for the future.“For nearly 20 years every Sea student has proven his/her competence by earning a New York State Advanced Regents Diploma, an achievement we all take great pride in,” said Father Michael Reilly , Principal of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School. “During those same decades, there have been massive advancements in science, society, the workplace, and in higher education. These changing demands necessitate a curriculum more in tune with the needs of our rapidly changing world. Building on our track record of success in the Regents program, the time has come to take the next step.”The newly formed cadre of advisors across multiple disciplines, under the leadership of Dr. Sara Guariglia , Vice Principal - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Saint Joseph by-the-Sea, met last week for the first time and will continue to meet throughout this process. Currently, they are reviewing course materials corresponding to their area of expertise and will make their recommendations to be implemented in September. The plan put forth a multi-phased two-year timeline until complete implementation is achieved. After implementation, the committee will continue to oversee the program of studies going forward.Currently, the design committee includes Mr. Sanjeev Janarthanan, Applied Mathematician and Data Analyst, Princeton University, Dr. Mohammad Alauddin, Professor of Chemistry, Wagner College, Dr. Dawn Hayes, Professor of History, Montclair State University, Dr. Mohammed Talafha, Lecturer, Mathematics Department, CUNY College of Staten Island, Dr. Michael Avaltroni, University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Dr. Christopher Corbo, Assistant Provost for Academic Affairs and Chair of Biological Sciences, Wagner College, Ms. Zoilita Herrera, Superintendent of the Schools for Staten Island, Mr. Kenneth Zapata, Principal of I.S. 75, Mr. John Boyle, Principal of I.S. 34, , Mr. Brian Lockey, Professor of English Literature, St. John's University, Dr. Nancy Tunnariello, Professor of Mass Communication, St. John's University, Dr. Bernard Jones, Professor of Homeland Securities and Emergency Management, St. John's University, Ms. Jennifer Shanks, Doctoral Candidate in Educational Leadership, St. John's University, and Dr. Abdeslem ElIdrissi, Professor of Biology, CUNY College of Staten Island.“We are thankful to those who have agreed to be a part of the committee,” Father Reilly added. ”They will work in conjunction with our faculty, and I am confident that the end result will benefit all involved, especially our student body and their parents.”

