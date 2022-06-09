FanReach announces three-year partnership with Houston Texans
FanReach, the sports industry’s leading sports platform, secures renewal with Houston Texans to provide mobile fan experiences.
FanReach helps us identify our fans’ preferences with analytic insights and works directly with us to ensure our campaigns are optimized within the platform.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Texans and leading enterprise sports marketing platform, FanReach announced today that the companies have entered into a three-year strategic partnership that will offer fans unique mobile app experiences.
This announcement comes on the heels of FanReach’s latest enterprise-class sports platform release, which promises customers best-in-class marketing tools including dynamic and predictive audience segmentation, multi-variant messaging and personalization backed by advanced data and analytics to understand behavior, predict and influence fans.
The ability to stay connected with fans throughout the year with rich content, personalized messaging and interactive gaming experiences was an important factor in the selection process for a sports platform partner, however, it was the dedicated partnership FanReach offers - working alongside the team to develop automated marketing campaigns to connect with their fans - that secured the extended partnership for the Texans.
“The Houston Texans mobile app is the perfect on-demand touchpoint for our fans 365 days a year. Knowing the important role it plays in our casual and core fans’ team connection, we wanted to partner with a provider that we knew we could rely on to deliver a unique experience. FanReach helps us identify our fans’ preferences with analytic insights and works directly with us to ensure our campaigns are optimized within the platform. FanReach feels like an extension of our team and a partner we greatly value,” Aynav Leibowitz, senior digital media manager and content strategist said.
“The Texans are outstanding partners and working alongside them for the past three years has been an incredible experience. The Texans are committed to offering a best-in-class app experience for fans, and we are honored to extend our partnership for another three years. We look forward to leveraging our powerful new analytics to help the team drive new and exciting experiences and engagements for fans,” Jana Carter, head of operations and customer success said.
FanReach’s enterprise-class sports platform includes a completely integrated solution, full implementation services and a single point of contact for front-line support for leagues, teams and venues.
You can learn more about FanReach and its multi-platform solution at fanreach.io. The Houston Texan app is available for Apple and Android devices and can be downloaded through your device’s app store or by visiting www.houstontexans.com.
ABOUT FANREACH
With a deep-seated 14+ year history in sports mobile application development and rooted in customer service, FanReach is dedicated to the success of its partners by delivering an enterprise-class mobile sports platform that brings to life the most advanced audience segmentation, business intelligence and personalization technology to acquire, engage and monetize fans.
