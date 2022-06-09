Submit Release
MADSEC Names 2022 Honorees of the Year

MADSEC (Maine Administrators for Services for Children with Disabilities) has named their 2022 Honorees of the Year for Special Education Administrator of the Year, Special Education Professional of the Year, and Special Education Support Staff of the Year. This year’s honorees will be celebrated at MADSEC’s annual Awards Dinner at Sugarloaf Resort and Conference Center on June 22, 2022.

This year’s Special Education Administrator of the Year honoree is Gene Kucinkas, the Director of Falmouth Public Schools. MADSEC’s Administrator of the Year is considered based on outstanding contributions to education and/or success as a special education administrator, demonstration of endeavor to grow professionally by attending workshops, conferences, graduate classes, and seminars, involvement in the community, and involvement in regional/statewide efforts through MADSEC and other professional organizations.

man in glasses smiling
Gene Kucinkas, MADSEC 2022 Special Education Administrator of the Year

This year’s Special Education Professional of the Year honoree is Angela Wright-Bouffard, a teacher in MSAD #52. MADSEC’s Professional of the Year is recognized for outstanding contributions to education and/or success as a special education professional, demonstration of an awareness of current educational developments by utilizing programs which are viable, innovative and successful, demonstration of endeavor to grow professionally by attending workshops, conferences, graduate classes, and seminars, involvement in the community, involvement in writing grants and implementing new programs, involvement on school committees and demonstration of leadership role, and involvement in staff development for regular and/or special education staff.

woman in glasses smiling
Angela Wright-Bouffard, MADSEC 2022 Special Education Professional of the Year

This year’s Special Education Support Staff of the Year honoree is Jennifer Irish, a Special Education Consulting Teacher in MSAD #72. MADSEC’s Support Staff of the year is recognized for outstanding contributions to education and/or success as a special education support staff, demonstration of an awareness of current educational developments by utilizing programs which are viable, innovative and successful, demonstration of endeavor to grow professionally by attending workshops, conferences, and seminars, involvement in the community, involvement on school committees and demonstration of leadership roles, and involvement in staff development for regular and/or special education staff.

woman smiling with blue background
Jennifer Irish, MADSEC 2022 Special Education Support Staff of the Year

Please join us in congratulating MADSEC’s 2022 Honorees of the Year: Gene Kucinkas, Angela Wright-Bouffard, and Jennifer Irish!

For more information on nominating educators for these awards, please visit MADSEC’s website.

