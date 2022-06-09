Clearday Inc Expands Operations Launches LTC Pharmacy
Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD)SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearday Inc Expands Operations Launches LTC Pharmacy
June 9, 2022 -- San Antonio, Texas, Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD) is pleased to announce the development of LTC Pharmacy, a full service pharmacy located inside Clearday Labs.
Clearday is teaming up with PharmaComplete, a North Carolina based pharmacy consulting
firm, to assist in the development, construction and launching of Clearday’s LTC pharmacy
concept. The pharmacy will be located at Clearday headquarters in San Antonio, Texas and serve Clearday’s residents, members and other long term care partners.
James Walesa, CEO stated, “PharmaComplete is a perfect group to help us accelerate this high
revenue growth opportunity. We started a review of the company’s growth and expansion opportunities six months ago, as such, we identified a significant opportunity in providing pharmaceuticals to our customers and the families we serve. We are fortunate to have a Board Member with decades of experience in the pharmacy industry. Beth Caveness pointed us in the right direction of PharmaComplete. We are pleased to enter into this high revenue sector in a hybrid LTC Pharmacy model.”
Paul Shelton, President of PharmaComplete said, “Clearday has proven that a focus on
quality of care backed by technological innovation can positively change the way memory care
patients experience healthcare and is now in a unique position to expand that model to other
patients residing in long-term care facilities or wishing to receive care at home. Utilizing a state
of the art, automated pharmacy, the Clearday model will enable aging patients to stay in their
home longer while maintaining the highest quality of care and cost savings. We are excited to
support this innovative pharmacy and organization!”
Pro Trading Research reports individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease accounts for $27,672.00 each year to the pharmaceutical industry. A new case of dementia is diagnosed every 57 seconds according to Alzheimer’s research.
Mr. Walesa continued, “This specialty sector is opening doors for the company now and has
the potential to capture significant additional revenue in the future. PharmaComplete will help us move forward to streamline our licensing with all regulatory bodies.”
About PharmaComplete
Founded by experienced long-term care pharmacy professionals, PharmaComplete empowers businesses to differentiate and grow by offering a full range of services tailored to the needs of the long-term care pharmacy industry. Our team can help improve productivity, drive efficiencies, and implement innovative solutions. We engage with our partners in a meaningful way, producing results that will allow their business to excel in a challenging space. We support clients from start-ups to the largest pharmacies and organizations in the industry through a broad scope of services, deep knowledge base, and partnering with talented industry specialists.
About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.
Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com.
Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.
Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
