New Predictive AI set to Shake up Physical Security Industry
As physical security threats continue to rise, leading cyber-physical organizations Soloinsight and Davista launch a new venture to help corporate security.
The complementary offering of SoloInsight and Davista is a win-win-win situation, combining their large datasets and software with our machine learning algorithms.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoloInsight, a leading cyber-physical security identity management Software-as-a-Service company, announced its latest strategic partnership with Davista and its predictive AI, Heimdal.
— Scott Sieracki
Heimdall is a unique platform that analyzes corporate security data to predict harmful risks before they happen and then prescribes the best way to prevent them.
SoloInsight President and CTO, Farhan Masson, said his company plans to use Heimdall to enable its CloudGate platform to detect anomalies in workforce identity compliance, visitor access and space management behavior.
“We are energized by the partnership with Davista and the opportunity to leverage their artificial intelligence engine,” he said.
“Davista’s machine learning algorithms will look for critical trends, patterns and anomalies in the CloudGate data gathered from disparate systems and then help it proactively mitigate risk across all facets of our workforce.”
According to a 2022 State of Protective Intelligence Report, almost 88% of businesses reported a dramatic increase in physical security events compared with 2021 and about 84% feel unprepared to address these issues going forward. It also concluded that these incidents are likely to increase in the coming years as organizations remain primarily reactive and inconsistent. “Soloinsight has been evaluating the application of artificial intelligence in the physical security domain for some time,” said SoloInsight CEO, Carter T. Kennedy.
“Engaging with a strategic partner who has algorithms with years of training on similar datasets, ensures that our customers will accelerate the value they receive from CloudGate while reducing their overall identity risk profile.”
“This partnership enables us to help more customers, faster,” said Davista CMO, Scott Sieracki.
“The complementary offering of SoloInsight and Davista is a win-win-win situation, combining their large datasets and software with our machine learning algorithms. We’re excited to see how the combined platform exponentially increases our impact on security events and operational costs.”
About Davista:
At Davista, we believe there should be an easier way for physical security organizations to overcome challenges and maximize their security footprint. That’s why we built a platform that proactively reduces risk and prevents security events before they happen through the use of artificial intelligence. Our machine learning algorithms see trends, patterns and anomalies in the data and then automatically direct the right people, processes, and technology to prevent incidents, mitigate risk and reduce false alarms.
Davista was born out of a Department of Homeland Security Center for Excellence in 2017. Learn more about us at http://www.davista.ai.
Davista - Predict. Prescribe. Prevent.
About Soloinsight:
Soloinsight provides the most comprehensive solution for digital and physical threats. It converges and orchestrates Physical Security, HR, EHS, FM, IT, and the Cyber domains into one secure automated OS for Logical (IAM) as well as Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) and governance. Soloinsight, Inc., was founded on the driving principles of automation and security, to improve operational efficiencies. Since its incorporation in 2013, it has grown into a leading platform adopted by a wide variety of companies from mid-size, growth-oriented firms to Fortune 100.
http://www.soloinsight.com
Soloinsight - Security. Workflow. Automation.
Jennifer Jurgens
1 Bold Step
+1 616-822-4389
email us here