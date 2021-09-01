Denovo Completes San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) Upgrade to JD Edwards 9.2
JD Edwards upgrades have a lot of moving pieces. Denovo’s JD Edwards expertise, excellent project management skills, and teamwork approach allowed our go-live to be close to flawless.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denovo, a leading provider of managed enterprise resource planning (ERP), professional services consulting and IT services, is pleased to announce the completion of the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) upgrade from JD Edwards 9.1 to JD Edwards 9.2.
— Jo Ana Alvarado, Director of Innovative Technology
As a long - standing customer, Denovo had already completed the JD Edwards 9.1 upgrade for SAHA. Throughout SAHA’s JD Edwards 9.2 upgrade Denovo provided the same experienced support and guidance SAHA required. “JD Edwards upgrades have a lot of moving pieces, especially when you are focused on not missing anything to have a successful go-live. Denovo’s JD Edwards expertise, excellent project management skills, and teamwork approach allowed our go-live to be close to flawless,” said Jo Ana Alvarado, Director of Innovative Technology, San Antonio Housing Authority.
Denovo and SAHA partnered to ensure the new JD Edwards 9.2 functionality would provide an improved end-user experience. Denovo held User Experience Workshops which provided immediate improvements for Human Resources, Procurement and Finance. Through expanded functionality, within JD Edwards 9.2, SAHA saves time with enhanced end user capabilities including less reliance on IT to process queries.
“It’s a benefit to all stakeholders when a customer continues their digital transformation partnership with Denovo. Denovo’s ERP guidance and leadership in the JD Edwards market provides on-time, high – quality execution of complex upgrades,” said David Shimoni, CEO of Denovo. “In response to customer demand Denovo has created Application Lifecycle Management which provides a SAAS – like experience for our JD Edwards and EBS customers.”
Denovo provides Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for customers who want to maximize the value of their Oracle software maintenance fees by embracing new features, technologies and functionality. Denovo’s ALM provides our customers with a predictable monthly cost and a repeatable proven process, with less system downtime.
About SAHA:
Founded in 1937, the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) is one of only 39 public housing authorities throughout the nation with the Moving-to-Work designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This designation provides agencies with administrative and programmatic flexibilities to test innovative, locally-designed housing and self-sufficiency strategies. SAHA empowers and equips families to improve their quality of life and achieve economic stability through the Agency’s commitment of funding for resources such as education, employment and job training, with the direct involvement of local partners.
About Denovo:
Established in 2003, Denovo Ventures, LLC (Denovo) is a full-service Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning hosting, cloud computing, application managed services, managed disaster recovery, and professional services firm with extensive expertise in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise software.
Denovo is proud to be an Oracle Partner with expertise in JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle ERP Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Platform. Our team of over 200 Oracle resources has a combined 3,600+ years of Oracle experience. This includes successfully completing Oracle ERP and cloud projects for a wide variety of commercial and public-sector clients. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. For more information on who Denovo is, please visit our website at Denovo-us.com.
