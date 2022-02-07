New Telemedicine Platform for Pharmacists to Provide More Control and Opportunities
ContinuumMD lets pharmacists manage more of the prescription process, serve clients remotely, and help people get the medication they need when they need it.
Telemedicine was historically designed for doctors and hospitals, and it’s failed to support other areas of the healthcare industry. We built ContinuumMD to make healthcare more accessible.”HEATH, TX, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContinuumMD, a new telemedicine platform for pharmacies that allows them to streamline the prescription process and serve clients remotely is launching today.
— Joe Duarte
The easy-to-use web-based software connects pharmacists to a network of independent medical providers who can assist with prescription renewals in real-time.
Prescription management, availability, and turnaround have been issues for decades. With ContinuumMD, people can now receive telemedicine consults from the comfort of their home, have the script automatically loaded into the system, and be ready for the pharmacist to fill and deliver — all in a matter of minutes.
CEO, Joe Duarte, said the idea for ContinuumMD was based on his personal experiences with the healthcare system.
“Growing up, I had really bad asthma. Even as a kid, I could see the financial burden that put on my family to take time off work and continue to get my medication. The whole process could take days,” Duarte said.
“Even today, it’s extremely time-consuming and coupled with the fact that prices continue to increase, people are picking and choosing when they get help. With so many different software available that make everyday lives more convenient, it’s crazy to me that there wasn’t something to make getting prescription medication easier.”
According to CoverMyMeds, almost 70% of people are forced to make personal or financial sacrifices in order to get their medication and almost 50% completely abandon their medication because it costs too much or is too difficult to get.
It concluded that when the responsibility of managing each step of care falls to patients, this often leads to extended turnaround times, prescription abandonment, and poorer health outcomes.
“Telemedicine was historically designed for doctors and hospitals, but over the years, it’s failed to support other areas of the healthcare industry. We built ContinuumMD to bridge that gap and make healthcare more accessible,” Duarte said.
“With so many big chain pharmacies buying telemedicine software, smaller specialty and compounding pharmacies will eventually find it difficult to compete because they don’t have the capital or the tools. In turn, this leads to even higher prices for non-commercial medication. Our platform levels the playing field.”
ContinuumMD will be available for pharmacies throughout the United States and offers seamless integration with most electronic health records (EHRs), prescription software, and point-of-sale systems.
About ContinuumMD
ContinuumMD is an add-on telemedicine platform for pharmacies. It connects them to a nationwide network of independent medical providers who can assist the pharmacists with managing new and renewal prescriptions for clients in real-time. The platform allows them to serve clients remotely, so people can get the care they need, when they need it.
To learn more about the platform, visit www.continuummd.co.
