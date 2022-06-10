Submit Release
Beneil Miller invites you to ‘Spread Your Wings’

The Caymanian singer and musician releases ‘Spread Your Wings’, the follow up to his critically acclaimed song, ‘Sailing In Love’

the song just vibed its way into existence... ...keep trying no matter which direction the winds of life may blow... I know everyone will find their own meaning in it and I’m still searching for mine”
— Beneil Miller

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humble but prodigiously talented singer/multi-instrumentalist Beneil Miller releases his new song ‘Spread Your Wings’. It’s a serene and breezy meditation on the importance of finding your own path, set to a cool, soulful jazzy reggae beat. Miller’s rich, wide-ranging voice and easy-going message are the perfect remedy to these stressful times.

“It’s one of those songs that just wrote itself” says Beneil of the track’s genesis. “I was just noodling on the guitar and the “do-da-doh” came with the chords and the song just vibed its way into existence. The most cliche meaning of the song would be to keep trying no matter which direction the winds of life may blow you in. But I know everyone will find their own meaning in it and I’m still searching for mine."

Born in Mandeville, Jamaica, and raised in the Cayman Islands, Beneil Miller began playing music in church, and won a scholarship to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA. His first songs were laid down at Cayman’s Hopscotch Studios – where ‘Spread Your Wings’ was partly-recorded.

‘Spread Your Wings’ is the follow up to the Caymanian auteur’s well-received single ‘Sailing In Love’. It marks the second step of his return to recording, after a hiatus to teach music, following the release of his 2015 debut album Keyz To My Heart.

‘Spread Your Wings’ is produced by Lavakeyz and is released on 10 June 2022


JOIN BENEIL LIVE IN CAYMAN ON RELEASE DAY
… as he performs a special release day acoustic set featuring Sophie Nevin, Stuart Wilson, Zamar in the Spirit & Kendra

Live from Cayman Cabana
10 June 2022 at 8pm – 10pm local time

THE EVENT WILL ALSO BE STREAMED LIVE VIA BENEIL’S INSTAGRAM


LINK WITH BENEIL MILLER
https://instagram.com/lavakeyz
https://facebook.com/beneilmiller
https://soundcloud.com/beneilmusic
https://youtube.com/c/BeneilMiller
https://ffm.bio/beneil

NOTES TO EDITOR
Artist: Beneil Miller
Track Name: Spread Your Wings
Producer/Director: Lavakeyz
Country: Cayman Islands
Format: Digital Single
Composer(s): Beneil Miller
Publishers: Jack Russell Music
ISRC: QZHNB2296491
UPC: 196864288507
Explicit/Clean: Clean
Musicians:
Beneil Miller - Lead Vocals; Keyboards and Percussion,
Jordan Bennett - Drums,
Daniel Stewart - Bass Guitar,
Christopher Seymour - Guitar,
Jomo Slusher - Horn Arranger and Trombone,
Romaro Greaves - Alto Sax,
Kevyn Lynch - Trumpet,
Karlene “Nina Karle” Levy - Background Vocals
Studios: Hopscotch Studio and Lava Ground
Mixing Engineer: Thierry Millard
Recording Engineer: Beneil Miller
Release Date 10 June 2022
Smartlink: https://ffm.to/spreadyourwings

Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
info@dvibes.uk
