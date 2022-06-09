DrKumo to Demonstrate Remote Patient Monitoring and Health Wearable Technology Benefits in Ukraine War Disaster Areas
DrKumo to demonstrate Remote Patient Monitoring and Health Wearable technology features and benefits in hostile war disaster areas.
We develop the world's first highly-secure wearable RPM solution that supports Disease Management Protocols directly on a wearable device.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology leader DrKumo to demonstrate features and benefits of DrKumo state-of-the-art Remote Patient Monitoring and Health Wearable Technology in hostile war disaster areas. Veteran US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel James McBride, a Veteran of 25 years and DrKumo Enterprise Systems Specialist, will soon be deployed to the Ukraine humanitarian disaster area with an international relief organization that is providing medical assistance to the victims of conflict there, and Veteran McBride will be bringing the RPM technology and wearable device with him.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc.
“Being able to bring DrKumo and the most advanced health wearable devices with me into Ukraine, I will be able to use them in a real-world humanitarian disaster area to demonstrate the real-time monitoring and secure data transmission of my physiological data in a hostile and unforgiving environment. There is likely no better way to validate the robust capabilities of DrKumo and advanced health technology, which will measure biometric data related to physical, mental, nutritional, and sleep quality in a fully integrated platform. This data will be able to be securely monitored in real-time half-way around the world,” said James McBride.
“Having served overseas in combat zones with the military, I know the immense potential these remote physiological devices could bring to the battlefield. It is very easy to envision the benefits they could offer by helping to monitor and maintain top health and fitness of servicemembers serving in harm’s way, often far from any medical facility,” James said. “For example, a prevalent battlefield threat is heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can take a soldier or Marine out of commission before they ever encounter opposing forces. Our infantry on the ground regularly carries over 80 pounds of protective equipment, weapons, and ammunition on their bodies, often under intensely forbidding climate temperatures for hours on end without reprieve. This type of RPM technology could help identify biometric information of a soldier’s or Marine’s critical health condition, such as high heart rate and low blood pressure, before they succumb to a heat-induced injury. This would enable team leaders on the ground to prioritize critical hydration to the right troops proactively so they can stay healthy and effective on the battlefield, where every single person’s contribution matters.”
James added, “RPM devices such as these could help monitor the health of civilian victims of a humanitarian disaster, such as what is happening right now in Ukraine, where existing medical facilities are destroyed or overwhelmed. Victims of conflict and disasters far from medical facilities can receive far better care than was ever before possible, thanks to this technology.”
DrKumo RPM with cutting-edge health wearable technology provides these amazing features and benefits:
• Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810G) to withstand extreme weather and temperatures.
• Disease Management Protocol (DMP) with military-class cyber security and FIPS-compliant cryptographic algorithms. Utilizing Federal Enterprise Architecture Framework, DrKumo Wearable app is the first highly secure wearable application in the world that supports Disease Management Protocol (DMP) and automates the collection and secure transmission of objective and subjective health, fitness, and activity data via the global network to DrKumo Intelligent Cloud Service, even from hostile war disaster areas.
• Automated collection and secure transmission of all vital and activity sensor data available from the wearable device, such as blood oxygen (SPO2), heart rate, accelerometer, etc.
• FDA approved ECG AFib detection. Measure how your body performs during a workout and check your heart rate level. You can also check abnormal heart rate and rhythm through ECG and send data straight to your healthcare provider.
• Advanced Sleep analysis. Sleep is a big problem in hostile and/or disaster environments. Detect and holistically analyze your sleep stages while you rest. Improved measuring options let you check your blood oxygen levels and snoring patterns.
• Track your fitness progress with the health wearable technology that conveniently measures body composition in real-time such as body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, body mass index, and more.
“By combining the robust cybersecurity reference model of Federal Enterprise Architecture Framework and military-grade wearable hardware and software health technology, we develop the world's first highly-secure wearable Remote Patient Monitoring solution that supports disease management protocols directly on a wearable device that works from the comfort of our homes to hostile war disaster areas,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
If you are a healthcare provider or military/veteran care coordinator looking for ways to advance healthcare through Remote Patient Monitoring, contact us or visit our website for more information: https://drkumo.com/
###
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers by providing real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrKumoOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrKumoOfficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkumo.official/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/drkumo
Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc
+1 866-435-6447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
DrKumo's Remote Patient Monitoring Technology