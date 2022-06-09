Northwest Hills Chevrolet Buick GMC is Offering its Certified Pre-Owned inventory of GMC Acadia SUVs

GMC dealer from Torrington, Connecticut helps its customer base get their hands on a GMC-vetted Acadia without having to wait for weeks or months

TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northwest Hills, a Chevrolet Buick GMC dealer near Watertown, Connecticut , has built up its Certified Pre-Owned inventory of GMC Acadia SUVs to meet the high demand from its customer base for readily-available models.It's been almost two years of having to deal with the semi-conductor crisis that affected supply chains all over the world. The car market has suffered immensely because of it, with brand-new cars delivered after weeks or months of waiting. Northwest Hills is helping its clients get a GMC Acadia faster by employing some ingenious solutions."You know what they say, hope for the best but prepare for the worst. And that is exactly what we’re doing here at Northwest Hills. Although we’re hoping to see the end of the current semi-conductor crisis this year, there's no way of telling. So, in response, we've set up some great alternatives for our customer base – mainly for the customers that can't take the long waiting times to get a brand-new GMC Acadia built for them. And the best solution to that problem was to build up our inventory of Acadia CPO models.” Sean Sullivan chairman of Northwest Hills.Northwest Hills’ stock of Certified Pre-Owned GMC Acadia SUVs available to Torrington and Bristol CT Shoppers changes every week. For an up-to-date list of available GMC Acadia SUVs, access this link or visit the dealership.“You can drive a Certified Pre-Owned Acadia SUV home the same day you’ve decided to purchase it. And you’ll benefit from a tantalizingly-low price as compared to a brand-new model, plus the manufacturer’s stamp of approval and a bumper-to-bumper one-year warranty. Visit us today to see what’s in stock, we’re confident that you’ll find something to match your needs.” XXX chairman of Northwest Hills.Visit our website today to see all the Certified Pre-Owned trucks we have on offer.