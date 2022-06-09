Ashraya Leverages Edufront to Transform K12 Schooling: Investing Rs.5 Cr per School

Screen is our window to the world of knowledge. A Student engrossed in her new digital screen provided by Ashraya using Edufront. Girl Students using Tabs provided by Ashraya at a school in Madhya Pradesh.

Ashraya uses Edufront Technologies to transform K12 schooling, Investing Rs.75000 per child to help children learn to global standards. Starting with Jaipur.

To transform K12 Learning India must plan investing an additional $1000 per student. Anything less is like boiling a spoon a water to get a cup of tea.” — Satish Jha

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashraya has launched a program to help students to learn to their potential with the help of technologies provided by Edufront. In its first program it has planned to invest Rs 5 crores (roughly $670,000) over the next 5 years at Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Ambawadi, Jaipur.

Ashraya Plans to invest Rs.75000 (about $1000) per student over the next 5 years in managing digital learning eco system, including the complete system, all hardware required to port it, networking, training, Monitoring, evaluation, assessment, all content in both English and the local language.

Disha Shrivastava, Lead CSR at Ashraya Foundation said that the foundation aims to reach 10Lakhs students across India in 5 years to provide a holistic education and learning system. Ashraya is excited to be associated with Edufront as their AI partner.

After thorough research and market scan, Edufront has created a user interface which makes learning fun for the students and inculcates their interest in STEM. The platform also eases the burden on the teachers by proving them with ample class management and accurate assessment tools.

To improve the education quality community, technology and system have to come together and Ashraya along with Edufront’s technology is striving to achieve it.

