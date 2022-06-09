Bestbody Physiotherapy and Sports Celebrating Knee Osteoarthritis Education Week
Bestbody Physiotherapy and Sports Celebrating Knee Osteoarthritis Education Week”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO of Bestbody Physiotherapy and sports clinic, Shahnaz Gupta explained, Osteoarthritis of the knee is one of the most common chronic disorders affecting the body’s joints. One or both knees could be affected. Usually it is age related problem. While physiotherapy in knee pain has amazing benefits, there are many routes to take when seeking osteoarthritis treatment.
Mr. Gupta said, osteoarthritis is break down of cartilage in joints. For example, osteoarthritis of the knee is what happens when the cartilage between the knee joints, which acts as a lubricant for pain-free gliding movement, breaks down. This breakage is reason behind all kinds of troubles in knee, such as pain and stiffness of the joints. This pain can range anywhere from moderate to severe. It can also make joints warm and tender, swell, and even limit range of motion. It’s important to note that these symptoms do not happen all at once, rather they develop over a period of years.
Osteoarthritis is caused by variety of reasons. Aging is not a cause on its own, it is just the normal wear and tear of cartilage. There are some risk factors that go hand in hand with aging. Some of them are overweight, any old injury, foot issues, weak bones, family medical history with osteoarthritis. An Xrays can easlily detect osteoarthritis in knee joint.
As far as treatment is concerned, there are lots of ways to treat osteoarthritis. One way is through medication, though this will only help with relieving some of the pain. There are different types of therapies, such as Ultrasound Therapy, LASER therapy, IFC, manual therapy and exercise therapy which can increase the joint life and reduce pain and inflamation. With advancement in technology, now a days there are different kinds of orthopedic braces available to reduce stress from knee joint. Lastly, there are surgeries to replace the knee joint.
Physiotherapy can be a nice natural way to aid healing with osteoarthritis. It is very effective, even in severe cases when under the care of a trained physiotherapist. Physiotherapists can pick different activities tailored to patient's need, such as hydrotherapy and weight management. These therapies goals are to reduce pain and promote range of motion. Also, Physiotherapy is very important after a replacement surgery. The sucess of surgery depends upon effective physiotherpay after surgery. patients experiece increase in pain, uneven weight bearing, inability to complete activities, gait changes, muscular atrophy, and difficulty with balance. An expert physiotherapist is capable of acheiving these goals. Physiotherapy can help at any stage of osteoarthritis.
Shahnaz further Mentioned, our expert Physiotherapists are fully trained to treat non-surgical and surgical osteoarthitic patients.
