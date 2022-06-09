VLAST Announces Maple Leaf Sports And Entertainment As A New User Of Its Talent Management Platform
VLAST has announced a game-changing deal with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to implement a new talent management platform.
Our objective in working with VLAST is to match our players' efforts from an administrative position to fully capture the impact they make"SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— David De Freitas, Director, Talent Strategy and Sport Partnerships, MLSE.
Pickstar’s VLAST is a talent management and activation platform that provides a streamlined, automated and scalable way to manage multiple talents’ commercial and community engagement opportunities. This platform will allow MLSE to measure the impact of talent activations across all of its teams.
Alex Hay, Global Head of VLAST said he was excited to bring MLSE onto the VLAST platform. “MLSE is certainly one of the more innovative properties when it comes to technology advancements. We look forward to bringing to life this pioneering relationship and paving the way for innovative, technology-led improvements to athlete and talent activations,” said Hay.
“Our athletes and talent are actively engaged in a wide range of activities within our community. Our objective in working with VLAST is to match our players’ efforts from an administrative position to fully capture the impact they make,” said David De Freitas, Director, Talent Strategy and Sport Partnerships for MLSE.
VLAST is already collaborating with MLSE to understand their unique requirements and develop custom solutions to optimise their talent operations.
“Onboarding MLSE onto the VLAST platform to manage and automate all of their talent requests across all four properties will result in better reporting and improve efficiencies for talent activations and appearances,” concluded Hay.
ABOUT PICKSTAR GROUP
Pickstar Group offers a simple, online Marketplace that helps people to connect with sports stars, celebrities and personalities. It's built as an end-to-end digital platform that enables the fast and effective bookings of talent for any type of commercial arrangement.
Founded in 2017 by two former AFL athletes, James Begley and Matthew Pavlich, Pickstar Group has become the most trusted platform for facilitating paid talent engagements, large and small.
In addition to Pickstar's Marketplace, Pickstar Group offers VLAST, a tool created by players, for players. The tool offers talent and sporting bodies an easy and efficient way to manage all aspects of valuable talent appearances and activities. It improves the talent experience, reduces administrative costs, and removes human error - empowers talent, agencies, brands, and rights owners to maintain and develop more meaningful relationships and appearances.
VLAST caters to the needs of the sponsorship, activation, and endorsement ecosystem. It offers a centralised dashboard providing automatic scheduling, messaging, and holistic overviews of the most important elements of activation.
With offices in Adelaide, New York and London, Pickstar Group's reach is truly global and with expansion into new star categories including chefs, media and wellness influencers, Pickstar can find a meaningful connection for any business and any opportunity.
Go to www.pickstar.pro for more information on Pickstar or www.govlast.com for more information on VLAST.
Jackie Helliker
Trippant
+61 412 405 761
