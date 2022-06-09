German-invested firm plans three wind power plants Lạng Sơn

VIETNAM, June 9 - Daniel Gaefke, director of Projects for the Asia-Pacific region at BayWa r.e., speaks at the working session with Lạng Sơn officials. — VNA/VNS Photo

LẠNG SƠN — The Germany-based BayWa r.e. Wind Projects Vietnam Co. Ltd. is planning to invest in three wind power plants in the northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn.

Daniel Gaefke, director of the company's Projects for the Asia-Pacific region, announced the plan in a meeting with Chairman of the Lạng Sơn Province People’s Committee Hồ Tiến Thiệu on Wednesday to discuss investment in wind power projects in the province.

With a combined capacity of 240MW, these plants in the districts of Văn Quán, Cao Lộc and Lộc Bình are set to feature 48 wind turbine towers and cost over VNĐ9 trillion (US$388 million) in total. They are expected to become operational in 2025 and their annual output will be sufficient to supply about 230,000 households, he said.

Thiệu agreed on some proposals from BayWa r.e., the first firm to seek wind power development in the locality, noting that the province will submit other proposals beyond its jurisdiction to the Government and central agencies for approval.

He expressed his hope for stronger coordination between the two sides to take the next steps while asking the company to continue joining hands with local authorities to care for local residents.

Thiệu noted developing renewable and clean energy is a priority of the Vietnamese Government to guarantee national energy security, and Lạng Sơn is working to help carry out this policy, with priority given to wind power.

The province wishes to invite capable and experienced investors in wind power development, he said, adding that some have already explored opportunities and made surveys for 35 projects. — VNS