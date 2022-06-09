Back Pain Can be fixed without medication

— Shahnaz Gupta
DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Sunshine Physiotherapy, Shahnaz Gupta Explained that Physiotherapy is one of the best treatments a person can receive for their Low Back Pain. Low back pain is quite common among now a days Especially after Pandemic due to prolong sitting hours at home or lack of activity.

Shahnaz Further explained, Physiotherapy treatment is an effective method to treat low back pain without taking pain killer medications. Physiotherapists are expert in finding the reason behind the pain and treat that cause. Back pain can range from a muscle aching to a shooting, burning, or stabbing sensation. In addition, the pain may radiate down to leg or worsen with bending, twisting, lifting, standing, or walking. Sometimes back pain could be alarming sign for underlying serious medical condition. Physiotehrapists can assess and refer the patient to Physician if needed in order to diagnose the source of back pain.

There are some risk factors involved in Low back pain. These are

• Age. Back pain is more common among yugsters and old aged individuals.
• Lack of exercise. Weak, unused muscles in back and abdomen might lead to back pain.
• Excess weight. Excess body weight puts extra stress on low back.
• Diseases. Some types of arthritis and cancer can contribute to back pain.
• Improper lifting. Using back instead of legs can lead to back pain.
• Psychological conditions. People prone to depression and anxiety appear to have a greater risk of back pain.

Physiotherapy can play a significant role in treating low back pain. An experienced physiotherapist can diagnose the reason behind the pain causing factors and treat them. Also, physiotherapy is effective in further injury prevention. With physiotherapy treatment, patients can improve their condition and get their life back.

Shahnaz mentioned, at sunshine physiotherapy we use wide range of modalities such as LASER Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, Manual techniques, Actupucture, IMS, Ultrasound therapy to Manage patient's Back issues. It is aways recommended to see physiotherapist in early stages of injury because best results are supposed to be achieved relatively early in the treatment process.

In Conclusion Mr. Gupta added, Physiotherapy is one of the best drug free method of treatment for low back pain as it helps to reduce inflammation, increase, and improve range of motion and helps to get back to work. It's not always necessary to take painkillers for a lower backpain. Physiotherapists are expert in prescribing exercises, posture education on how to sit/stand and basic home care advice.

Shahnaz Gupta
Sunshine Physiotherapy and sports clinic
+1 604-401-9000
