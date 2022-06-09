Fine Rugs and Carpets at Nazmiyal Auctions, Including Silk Qum Rugs
Fine Rugs and Carpets at Nazmiyal Auctions, Including Silk Qum RugsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nazmiyal Auctions will present its upcoming Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction just in time for summer. The event, which includes 160 quality lots, will take place at 12:00 PM on June 12, 2022. Seasoned rug collectors and casual decorators will find numerous lots of note, including elaborate Persian rugs and modernist Scandinavian carpets.
A silk vintage Persian Qum rug measuring nearly 13 feet by 9 feet is among the top lots (#5104; estimate: USD 30,000 – $50,000).
Made in the Qum region just south of Tehran, Iran, these detailed rugs often require years of labor from a highly trained weaver. The available Qum rug is made of silk yarns in delicate shades of red, rose, and burgundy. A large central medallion dominates the spread while a scattered flower pattern adds visual interest.
There are several additional Persian rugs in the catalog. These include an antique Persian Mashahir rug that dates back to the 1890s (lot #5164; estimate: $40,000 – $60,000).
It draws from a rich tradition of pictorial rugs and carpets in Persian culture. Mashahir rugs depict the faces and wardrobes of society’s celebrities, noblemen, and tastemakers. The available Mashahir rug depicts these figures in small groups, occasionally holding objects to indicate the subject of their talk or their profession. Surrounding the scene is a geometric red border. Other notable Persian items in this sale include an animal design antique Tabriz rug (lot #5162; estimate: $40,000 – $60,000), a large antique Persian Serapi rug (lot #5082; estimate: $30,000 – $40,000), and a pale yellow and beige antique Khorasan carpet (lot #5106; estimate: $30,000 – $40,000).
Beyond Persian carpets, the upcoming Nazmiyal Auctions event will present several large and room-sized Indian rugs. These include an oversized Indian rug with crisp floral designs and rich gold tones (lot #5107; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000), as well as an Indian floral rug inspired by the designs of William Morris. A British textile designer, Morris helped propel the Arts and Crafts Movement to success. He took inspiration from diverse sources, including medieval weavings and Persian Kerman carpets.
Other notable lots in the June rug auction include:
17th-century antique Flemish tapestry depicting a landscape scene (lot #5110; estimate: $30,000 – $50,000)
Vintage Swedish rug from Märta Måås-Fjetterström’s workshop (lot #5038; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000)
Antique English Axminster rug with Persian influences (lot #5066; estimate: $15,000 – $25,000)
French antique Art Deco rug by Jules Leleu from the 1920s (lot #5069; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000)
Turn-of-the-century antique tribal Caucasian Kazak rug (lot #5087; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)
Founded in 1980, Nazmiyal offers one of the largest carpet collections in New York City. Nazmiyal maintains a Manhattan gallery while offering several carpet and rug sales each year. Nazmiyal Auctions’ staff has expertise in vintage rugs, contemporary carpets, and everything in between.
Nazmiyal Auctions will present the Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction on June 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Interested bidders can find the full catalog and more information on Nazmiyal Auctions .
Signing up and bidding is fast and easy on the Nazmiyal Auctions platform. Alternatively, interested buyers can also participate through LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and BidSquare.
