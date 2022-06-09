Functional Fitness: Working Out with Real Life Movements
MoveStrong’s brand new Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone has been designed to provide a full-body workout for teenagers and adults.JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveStrong’s brand new Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone has been designed to provide a full-body workout for teenagers and adults, focusing on everyday body functions.
Launching this summer, the new MoveStrong Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone is a new addition to the MoveStrong Outdoor Layout & Design offerings. A combination of proven MoveStrong’s FitGround product line of equipment for functional fitness, calisthenics, and strength training exercises utilizing bodyweight resistance and free-form moving tools to incorporate all facets of fitness that enhances movement and strength needed for life’s every day demands.
The main target group will be teenagers and adults who aim to develop the necessary movement skills, strength, stability, agility, and balance to complete everyday body functions.
The first installment of the new offering is part of the LINC, an indoor and outdoor gym owned and ran by Jefferson City Park and Lincoln University in Missouri. An all-encompassing design provides the ideal environment for a complete strength and conditioning workout, whether the students and locals want to gain power, build endurance, work on coordination and balance or just stretch the muscles.
38’x38’ area divided into designated training zones with specialty surfacing for comfort, instruction and diversity while working out. Training graphics and placards with QR codes allow for self-guided workouts with instruction from the MoveStrong Mobile Trainer site, that assist users at any fitness level.
“We were looking for diverse equipment in a less intimidating environment”, says Aaron Grefrath, the city’s project manager.
Jefferson City Park decided for an all-round solution that suits a large variety of people with different lifestyles, fitness levels and goals. The agility, lunge and conditioning area allows to improve coordination and balance, specialty surfacing is added for on-the-floor exercises. Various push and pull exercises can be performed on a variety of individual stations, tire flip station, ab board and plank zone are offered to build core strength and power. Battle ropes and agility training areas target the user’s endurance with effective conditioning workouts. The site is rounded off with a functional fitness multi-station, The MoveStrong T-Rex FTS, for countless functional fitness and conditioning exercises that can be performed with individual workouts or as part of group bootcamp style classes led by Park staff, a stretch area featuring space efficient stall bars also idea for anchoring fitness accessories such as resistance bands.
Other additional optional offerings for the MoveStrong Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone include Canopy and Shade Structure design for a protected and enjoyable training experience all year round.
Like the majority of MoveStrong’s design offerings the Functional Fitness Zone is completely customizable to any size and budget. An experienced team of knowledge fitness professionals help every client creating the best equipment, layout, and design for their needs.
Made in the USA
About Company
- MoveStrong offers customized functional fitness equipment for indoor and outdoor facilities, Obstacle courses, training accessories, gym and fitness park design services
- We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
- Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races
- Made in USA
For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.
Jared Kuka
Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment LLC
+1 855-728-8700
