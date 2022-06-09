Rutland Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4003038
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/09/2022 at approximately 1724 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Wells
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Street
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Valentina Cassarino
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage to the front bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richard Holcomb
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Prizm
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #3
Operator: Jeffrey Davies
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial damage to the passenger side
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
Pedestrian: Jeffrey Davies
Age: 52
Injuries: Left wrist and lower back
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above-listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Street and VT Route 30 in the Town of Wells, Vermont. Investigation revealed Cassarino stopped at the stop sign on North Street at the intersection of VT Route 30. Cassarino failed to yield to Holcomb, who was traveling south on Route 30, striking his vehicle. After the collision with Vehicle #1, Vehicle #2 traveled off the west side of VT Route 30, striking an unoccupied truck (Vehicle #3) parked in the driveway at a residence. The secondary crash pushed Vehicle #3 into Davies causing minor injury to his wrist and back. Holcomb was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and Cassarino reported no injuries.
