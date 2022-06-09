Rutland Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4003038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/09/2022 at approximately 1724 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Wells

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Street

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Valentina Cassarino

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage to the front bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Holcomb

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Prizm

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #3

Operator: Jeffrey Davies

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial damage to the passenger side

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

Pedestrian: Jeffrey Davies

Age: 52

Injuries: Left wrist and lower back

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above-listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Street and VT Route 30 in the Town of Wells, Vermont. Investigation revealed Cassarino stopped at the stop sign on North Street at the intersection of VT Route 30. Cassarino failed to yield to Holcomb, who was traveling south on Route 30, striking his vehicle. After the collision with Vehicle #1, Vehicle #2 traveled off the west side of VT Route 30, striking an unoccupied truck (Vehicle #3) parked in the driveway at a residence. The secondary crash pushed Vehicle #3 into Davies causing minor injury to his wrist and back. Holcomb was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and Cassarino reported no injuries.

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt 05701

Office # (802) 773-9101