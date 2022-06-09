Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,316 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian

Rutland Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B4003038                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland                                          

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/09/2022 at approximately 1724 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Wells

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Street

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Valentina Cassarino

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra  

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage to the front bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Holcomb 

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet  

VEHICLE MODEL: Prizm

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #3

Operator: Jeffrey Davies

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford 

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial damage to the passenger side

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

Pedestrian: Jeffrey Davies

Age: 52

Injuries: Left wrist and lower back

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above-listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Street and VT Route 30 in the Town of Wells, Vermont. Investigation revealed Cassarino stopped at the stop sign on North Street at the intersection of VT Route 30. Cassarino failed to yield to Holcomb, who was traveling south on Route 30, striking his vehicle. After the collision with Vehicle #1, Vehicle #2 traveled off the west side of VT Route 30, striking an unoccupied truck (Vehicle #3) parked in the driveway at a residence. The secondary crash pushed Vehicle #3 into Davies causing minor injury to his wrist and back. Holcomb was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and Cassarino reported no injuries.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

Office # (802) 773-9101

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.