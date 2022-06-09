Helpside is Celebrating its 32nd Anniversary This Summer
The leading professional employer organization, based in Utah, is proud to celebrate its three decades in service to small businesses.LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helpside is proud to say they wouldn’t be where they are today without the support of its loyal clientele. In gratitude for the thirty-two years of service to the small business owners that have supported them, Helpside would like to highlight their client’s successes.
They have helped local companies such as BrainStorm (https://www.brainstorminc.com/) on their paths toward success. BrainStorm is the world’s first digital adoption platform to change software users’ behavior. They tie real-time metrics to your software investment adding value, visibility, and productivity to users. Since 2007, Helpside has helped BrainStorm deliver value to their clients, recently adding employees in more than 25 states. Seth Smith, the AVP, People at BrainStorm had this to say:
“Utah is unique. Nestled between old-town charm and a high-tech future, Silicon Slopes has been tasked with bringing the best and the brightest to the Wasatch Mountains, and it shows. That rugged determination has fueled innovation and a fantastic workplace.”
Helpside continues its founding mission by providing valuable resources that help small businesses grow and thrive. They stand firmly by the belief that great communities are built by small businesses, like Davis Concrete, located in Heber City, Utah. Davis Concrete is a full-service local concrete contractor serving residential and commercial customers in Wasatch and Summit counties.
Davis Concrete has partnered with Helpside since 2009. One of the key services Helpside offers Davis Concrete is workers’ compensation and safety training. Justin worked with Helpside’s Safety Director to help improve his safety program and provide employee training. Davis Concrete was able to successfully lower its emod work comp premium to $35,000 less than it was 6 years ago.
As a small business itself, Helpside is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to the challenges small business leaders face every day. Allred’s (https://www.allreds.net/) is a leading HVAC supply wholesale distributor with four locations across Utah. They have partnered with Helpside since 2019. Lynn Scott, Human Resources Representative at Allred’s shares their experience with Helpside, “My personal experience with Helpside over the past 3 years has been the best. It doesn't matter who I contact within the company, I always get a response back in a timely manner. I always get the help I need or am directed to someone who can help.”
Helpside intimately understands that these companies need services that allow them to focus on supporting their employees and their customers. Their focus on empowering small businesses has helped local companies like Disruptive Advertising (https://disruptiveadvertising.com/) grow and prosper. Disruptive Advertising, is a full-service marketing agency focused on finding efficient solutions for their clients, has been a client of Helpside’s since 2014, growing from 20 employees to 150 employees during that time and hiring employees in more than 20 states.
“We enjoy working with Helpside because of the relationships we've built with their employees. They are knowledgeable, quick to respond, and the payroll and human resource expertise they provide has been beneficial to our company.”– Jennifer Bridgeman, Payroll and AP Specialist at Disruptive Advertising
Helpside has a passion for listening to small business owners and uses that to help develop solutions to help community leaders in business succeed. Built Brands, best known for their outstanding protein bars and other protein snacks with an exceptional nutritional profile and a variety of creative, delicious flavors.for has partnered with Helpside since 2019. Shannon McQuarrie, Vice President of Human Resources at Built Brands (https://built.com/) shares her experience with Helpside:
“I love the knowledge base and support from Helpside. We get an entire HR team without having to hire an entire HR team. A lot of the "back-end" HR tasks are regulated by various government entities and I can always rely on Helpside to be up to date on our behalf. Especially during COVID; information was changing all the time, and I felt confident in my knowledge because Helpside was checking in with me and making sure our employees were taken care of. I also love being able to provide my employees with a wide variety of benefits.”
Helpside helps small businesses across varied industries, for example CoFi Software (https://www.cofisoftware.com/). They are a Utah-based construction financing startup that helps builders access loans and pay workers quickly. CoFi has partnered with Helpside since 2020. They had this to say about working with Helpside:
"The best part about working with Helpside is having the peace of mind that all of our payroll and benefits are taken care of. Having access to health insurance for our employees through Helpside has allowed us to offer a massively important benefit to our employees. We love Utah, and the business community here is amazing. We are honored to be a small piece of what makes the small business community so great." –Cameron Harris, co-founder of Co-Fi.
Helpside is thrilled to hit this milestone with their clients and looks forward to many more years of helping Utah businesses grow and thrive.
About the Company:
Helpside’s passion for small business has driven them on a journey towards success since their founding in 1990. Originally founded by Larry Bartholomew and B.J. Wright, Helpside has been providing the best HR solutions to small business owners for thirty-two years. Their innovative solutions are driven by a compassionate and dedicated team of HR professionals that work diligently toward helping small businesses thrive. They take pride in being locally owned and operated, right in the beautiful state of Utah. Contact Helpside to learn more about HR solutions that can help your business prosper.
