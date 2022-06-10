In2Adventure to mark 10 Years in Australia’s Iconic Snowy Mountains with a Month Long MultiSport Celebration

Trail Run Australia Snowy Mountains TreX X-Tri Snowy Mountains Mountain Biking in the Snowy Mountains

With 10 years under their belt developing MultiSport events in the Snowy Mountains, In2Adventure have announced a month-long celebration in February 2023.

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its milder temperatures and conditions, February is arguably one of the best months to visit the Snowy Mountains for MultiSport action and this year the festival will include two action packed long weekends with Snowies MTB Festival on 3-5 Feb, Trail Run Australia on 24-25 Feb, and TreX Cross Triathlon on 26 Feb. The celebrations culminate in the party to end all parties at the 10-year celebration event at Lake Crackenback Resort on Sunday.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres commended the milestone anniversary for the Snowies Multisport Festival, which has helped position the Snowy Mountains as a year-round visitor destination.

“The Snowy Mountains is becoming increasingly known as Australia’s premier adventure playground during the warmer months and I congratulate the event organisers of the Snowies Multisport Festival for contributing to that growing reputation. The NSW Government is committed to supporting events like this, which attract thousands of spectators, participants and officials who spend locally and provide a significant boost to the region’s visitor economy." Mr Ayres said.

Anthony Cleary, General Manager at Lake Crackenback Resort, also confirms that the development of events in the NSW Snowy Mountains has been critical to grow summer business and ensure the continued investment in regional tourism.

“Summer tourism has experienced positive growth and it has been very pleasing to see the local community and State and Local government get behind the Summer events. The support from Destination NSW, Tourism Snowy Mountains and particularly the Kosciusko National Park with the establishment and ongoing development of the Thredbo Valley Track has been a game changer. Given the last three years with bush fires and COVID the Tourism industry and local business will benefit hugely with the return of established summer events.

Lake Crackenback Resort and In2adventure are approaching the ten-year anniversary of delivering successful events at Lake Crackenback, and it’s so rewarding to see the smiles on competitors faces as they experience the mountain hospitality and immerse themselves in the beauty of the high country” Anthony said.

In2Adventure are inviting athletes past and present to join them, along with the festival’s very own Man from Snowy River at Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa which provides the 4.5 star luxury back drop for the festival. Athletes can stay right in the heart of the action and enjoy all the amenities, activities and spectacular surroundings the resort has to offer.

SNOWIES MTB FESTIVAL

The festival launches with the Snowies Mountain Bike Festival from 3rd to 5th of February which is based out of two of the countries most renowned MTB resorts, Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa and Thredbo Resort.

The riding includes the epic Stage 3 - Snowies Legends Descent which takes riders on an iconic 39.5km journey along the length of the Thredbo Valley Trail from Thredbo to Gaden following the banks of the Thredbo River. The festival includes five distinctly unique stages hosted across three days. It’s epic riding all within a 35km radius, so forget about having to travel and move each day and instead, just enjoy some of the best mountain biking trails in the country.

TRAIL RUN AUSTRALIA SNOWY MTNS | INCLUDING UTRA70 ULTRA AND TRA42 MARATHON

Just two weeks later, it’s time for trail running action as Trail Run Australia, the country’s very own Home Grown Trail Running Series returns to the Snowy Mountains for round 4 of the national series. Events include the epic UTRA70 Ultra, TRA42 Marathon, TRA21 Half Marathon, TRA11 and TRA5 events plus the FREE Kids Mud Rats Run.

TREX CROSS TRIATHLON | WQE

And if that’s not enough action, on Sunday 26th, Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa will once again play host to the TreX Cross Triathlon Series as athletes vie to qualify for the 2023 world championships. Athletes will be ready to take on an epic swim, mountain bike and trail run on the course which won world acclaim with the hosting the 2016 ITU World Championships.

10 YEAR CELEBRATION PARTY

And, to celebrate 10 years of In2Adventure hosting and developing MultiSports event in the Snowy Mountains, Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa will host the party to end all parties on Sunday evening.

MORE A FESTIVAL THAN A RACE

Events are based out of two of the region’s most popular resorts with Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa and Thredbo providing athletes the chance to holiday right in the heart of the action with Race HQ on the doorstep. All while taking in the 4.5-star luxury and experiencing the hospitality and local fare that only the Snowies region can deliver.

There are courses on offer for all ages and abilities, and, as many have already discovered, this is “more than just a race”, it’s a celebration of great mates, the outdoors and off road sports in an iconic destination. Groups, clubs, families, and off-road enthusiasts will be travelling from overseas and throughout the country to enjoy the action and camaraderie in Australia’s legendary Snowy Mountains.

The Snowies Mulitsport Festival is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. Athletes wishing to join the action in 2023 are advised to book early as events sold out in 2022. Find out more below.

