ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvement Near Guthrie

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 8 - As a matter of public safety, the Illinois Commerce Commission on May 12th granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement to install new automatic warning devices at the 750N grade crossing of the Illinois Central Railroad Company's track, located near Guthrie in Ford County.
The estimated cost to install the safety improvements is $327,927. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to reimburse the company up to 95% of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossing, not to exceed $311,531. Illinois Central will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.
"The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this important rail safety project to move forward, and that is good news for the community and all those traversing the crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
The work is expected to be completed within twelve months of the Order date.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2165 in Docket No. T22-0051 click here.
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.
