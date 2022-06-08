Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 08, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 8, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Mercuri.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

House Bill 2237, Printer’s Number 2592 as Amended by A04130;

House Bill 2237, Printer’s Number 2592 as Amended by A04136; and

Senate Bill 669, Printer’s Number 1674.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

June 8, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 13, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 13, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 211 Health

HB 2648 State Government

HB 2649 State Government

HB 2650 Transportation

HB 2651 Appropriations

HB 2652 Appropriations

HB 2653 Appropriations

HB 2654 Appropriations

HB 2655 Appropriations

HB 2656 Appropriations

HB 2657 Appropriations

HB 2658 Appropriations

HB 2659 Appropriations

HB 2661 Appropriations

HB 2662 Appropriations

HB 2663 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 573 State Government

SB 960 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 1058 Local Government

SB 1106 Appropriations

SB 1107 Appropriations

SB 1108 Appropriations

SB 1109 Appropriations

SB 1110 Appropriations

SB 1111 Appropriations

SB 1112 Appropriations

SB 1113 Appropriations

SB 1114 Appropriations

SB 1183 Transportation

SB 1191 Education

SB 1196 Professional Licensure

SB 1197 Professional Licensure

SB 1212 Liquor Control

SB 1222 Insurance

SB 1235 Insurance

SB 1236 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Bills Recommitted

HB 1952 To Appropriations

HB 2254 To Appropriations

HB 2404 To Appropriations

HB 2407 To Appropriations

HB 2493 To Appropriations

HB 2526 To Appropriations

HB 2586 To Appropriations

HB 2599 To Appropriations

SB 480 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1780 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2405 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2406 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2408 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2409 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2410 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2411 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2125 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2157 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2272 From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 2240 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2372 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2398 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2637 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1161

HB 1587

HB 1741

HB 2022

HB 2023

HB 2024

HB 2524

SB 275

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1161

HB 1587

HB 2042

HB 2048

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 179 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update the per capita impact indicator and project thresholds to provide financial support for jurisdictions impacted by flooding and other major disasters, to evaluate cost-sharing adjustments for declared disasters and to implement language to recognize localized disasters extend beyond state borders. 198 – 0 HR 203 A Concurrent Resolution recognizing June 19, 2022, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890. 198 – 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.