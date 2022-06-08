Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,264 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 08, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 8, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Mercuri.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

 

  • House Bill 2237, Printer’s Number 2592 as Amended by A04130;

  • House Bill 2237, Printer’s Number 2592 as Amended by A04136; and

  • Senate Bill 669, Printer’s Number 1674.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

June 8, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 13, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 13, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 211     Health

 

HB 2648   State Government

HB 2649   State Government

HB 2650   Transportation

HB 2651   Appropriations

HB 2652   Appropriations

HB 2653   Appropriations

HB 2654   Appropriations

HB 2655   Appropriations

HB 2656   Appropriations

HB 2657   Appropriations

HB 2658   Appropriations

HB 2659   Appropriations

 

HB 2661   Appropriations

HB 2662   Appropriations

HB 2663   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

                   

SB 573      State Government

 

SB 960      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

SB 1058    Local Government

 

SB 1106    Appropriations

SB 1107    Appropriations

SB 1108    Appropriations

SB 1109    Appropriations

SB 1110    Appropriations

SB 1111    Appropriations

SB 1112    Appropriations

SB 1113    Appropriations

SB 1114    Appropriations

 

SB 1183    Transportation

 

SB 1191    Education

 

SB 1196    Professional Licensure

SB 1197    Professional Licensure

 

SB 1212    Liquor Control

 

SB 1222    Insurance

 

SB 1235    Insurance

 

SB 1236    Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1952      To Appropriations

HB 2254      To Appropriations

HB 2404      To Appropriations

HB 2407      To Appropriations

HB 2493      To Appropriations

HB 2526      To Appropriations

HB 2586      To Appropriations

HB 2599      To Appropriations

SB 480         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1780      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2405      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2406      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2408      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2409      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2410      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2411      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2125      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2157      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2272      From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 2240      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2372      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2398      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2637      From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1161

HB 1587

HB 1741

HB 2022

HB 2023

HB 2024

HB 2524

SB 275

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1161

HB 1587

HB 2042

HB 2048

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 179

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update the per capita impact indicator and project thresholds to provide financial support for jurisdictions impacted by flooding and other major disasters, to evaluate cost-sharing adjustments for declared disasters and to implement language to recognize localized disasters extend beyond state borders.

198 – 0   

HR 203

A Concurrent Resolution recognizing June 19, 2022, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.

198 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 08, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.