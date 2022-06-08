Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 08, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 8, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Mercuri.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- House Bill 2237, Printer’s Number 2592 as Amended by A04130;
- House Bill 2237, Printer’s Number 2592 as Amended by A04136; and
- Senate Bill 669, Printer’s Number 1674.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
June 8, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 13, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 13, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 211 Health
HB 2648 State Government
HB 2649 State Government
HB 2650 Transportation
HB 2651 Appropriations
HB 2652 Appropriations
HB 2653 Appropriations
HB 2654 Appropriations
HB 2655 Appropriations
HB 2656 Appropriations
HB 2657 Appropriations
HB 2658 Appropriations
HB 2659 Appropriations
HB 2661 Appropriations
HB 2662 Appropriations
HB 2663 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
SB 573 State Government
SB 960 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
SB 1058 Local Government
SB 1106 Appropriations
SB 1107 Appropriations
SB 1108 Appropriations
SB 1109 Appropriations
SB 1110 Appropriations
SB 1111 Appropriations
SB 1112 Appropriations
SB 1113 Appropriations
SB 1114 Appropriations
SB 1183 Transportation
SB 1191 Education
SB 1196 Professional Licensure
SB 1197 Professional Licensure
SB 1212 Liquor Control
SB 1222 Insurance
SB 1235 Insurance
SB 1236 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 1952 To Appropriations
HB 2254 To Appropriations
HB 2404 To Appropriations
HB 2407 To Appropriations
HB 2493 To Appropriations
HB 2526 To Appropriations
HB 2586 To Appropriations
HB 2599 To Appropriations
SB 480 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1780 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2405 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2406 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2408 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2409 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2410 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2411 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2125 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2157 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2272 From Liquor Control as Committed
HB 2240 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2372 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2398 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2637 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1161
HB 1587
HB 1741
HB 2022
HB 2023
HB 2024
HB 2524
SB 275
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 844
HB 845
HB 1161
HB 1587
HB 2042
HB 2048
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update the per capita impact indicator and project thresholds to provide financial support for jurisdictions impacted by flooding and other major disasters, to evaluate cost-sharing adjustments for declared disasters and to implement language to recognize localized disasters extend beyond state borders.
|
198 – 0
|
A Concurrent Resolution recognizing June 19, 2022, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.
|
198 – 0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.