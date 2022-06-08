Project WILD opportunities are now available

Idaho Fish & Game’s Project WILD program is offering three educational courses this spring. These workshops are designed mostly for classroom teachers, but are also ideal for scout leaders, daycare providers and other adults interested in learning and sharing more about our natural world with others.

Participants of the workshops can earn professional development credit through NNU for an additional cost.

The following workshops offered this spring include:

WILD About Bees

When: Flexible (on your own schedule) Starting when you register.

Where: Virtual

Cost: $30 (includes posters and other materials)

Register online

Native bees and honey bees are some of the most interesting and important creatures on our planet. WILD about Bees is a Google Sites link with many bee-related activities for all grades. Those interested in credit will participate as a volunteer in the Pacific Northwest Bumblebee Atlas. A four-hour training will teach you how to adopt a grid in your area and share the results of your survey with scientists. Two 45-minute sessions of the bumblebee survey will wrap up the required credit hours. These sessions can be done on your own or at an optional 3 hour in-person session. Registration closes on July 10, 2022 .

Pocatello – June 21, 2022

Boise - June 23, 2022

Coeur D’Alene, Idaho – June 29, 2022

Cost for optional professional development is $60

WILD about Anadromous Fish

When: (Virtual) class website launch is set for June 15. Two optional in-person choices for class at MK Nature Center –July 11 or July 12, 2022

Where: Fish and Game Headquarters Office, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise

Cost: $40

Register online

Chinook, sockeye, steelhead, lamprey and sturgeon, oh my! Join this hybrid (virtual and optional in-person) workshop to learn about fish that travel from Idaho to the ocean and back. Virtual lesson plans, plus a trip to the MK Nature Center in Boise for a four-hour “Salmon Session,” are part of this workshop.

Choose either July 11 or July 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for your Salmon Session. If you are not taking this course for credit, you do not need to attend the in-person session. Professional development cost is $60, payable to the university. Registration cost for this workshop is $25 and includes an activity guide and other things! Register by July 10 if taking for credit.

About Project WILD

Project WILD is an award-winning, international, hands-on conservation education program. Started over 35 years ago, Project WILD focuses on wildlife and the environment and how humans interrelate with both. WILD provides educators, primarily kindergarten through 12th grade, with interdisciplinary activities that help address state and national education standards. WILD's materials are scientifically sound and use educational practices proven to be effective.

Look for more classes this fall, including WILD about Turkeys, WILD About Hooved Critters and Idaho Ecosystems with WET, WILD and PLT.