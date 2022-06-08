George Skeek Sentenced to 12 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

June 7, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – Today, Juneau Superior Court Judge Daniel Schally sentenced 48-year-old George Skeek to 24 years in jail with 12 years suspended and 12 years to serve for a conviction of one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree following a jury trial in June 2021.

Skeek will be placed on probation for 10 years following his release. In sentencing Mr. Skeek, Judge Schally found that an aggravating factor applied: that the crime was a sexual felony and that the defendant was more than 10 years older than the victim.

At sentencing, the victim’s family made statements to the court in which they discussed the significant impact the sexual abuse had on the victim’s life, including that she spent years engaging in self-harm and trying to disappear. In handing down the sentence, the court applauded the bravery of the victim in reporting the abuse and recognized that the victim was force to live with the effects of the abuse for more than a quarter of her life.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead.

# # #

