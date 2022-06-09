Submit Release
New Residential Development Coming to the Councill Park Block

Rendering of front door.

Concept rendering of the front entrance of proposed class A multi-family building.

Curved Wall Side View of Building

Concept rendering of the proposed class A multi-family building.

T2 Purchases 6.1-Acre Parcel, 600 St. Clair Street

Our goal throughout this development is to mirror the ingenuity and excellence that Huntsville exemplifies.”
— Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO of T2 Capital Management
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of 600 St. Clair Street, a 6.1-acre parcel next to Councill Park in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. T2 is scheduled to begin clearing the site this summer in preparation for the ground-up construction of the first of a multi-phased residential development.

Phase one is poised to consist of a 5-story, 336-unit, class ‘A’ multi-family building. T2 is working with OKW Architects as well as locally-based Matheny Goldmon on the design.

Jeff Brown, Founder and CEO of T2, shares “we are thrilled to be part of the growing Huntsville community. It is rare to have such a large assemblage in a core downtown location like this. Our goal throughout this development is to mirror the ingenuity and excellence that Huntsville exemplifies.”

The development of the St. Clair parcel is an exciting addition to T2’s growing portfolio. As a fully integrated platform with in-house expertise in assemblage, entitlement, construction, leasing, and asset management, T2 takes an especially intelligent and collaborative approach with their investments. In addition to Alabama, T2’s recent acquisitions include properties in Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida.

T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is headquartered in Wheaton, Illinois with offices in Charleston, South Carolina and coming soon to Nashville, Tennessee. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1.2+ billion and currently manages $500+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space.

Jeff Brown
T2 Capital Management
+1 630-590-9511
