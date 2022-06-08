Opinion: Chesa Boudin blamed the recall on the right wing. But S.F. voters who ousted him just want a city that works

San Francisco voters who ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office on Tuesday share a common trait. No, they’re not all closet conservatives conned by rich people into thwarting national criminal justice reform — despite what Boudin’s supporters have said ad nauseam, like that old Chatty Cathy doll that repeats the same phrase every time you pull her string.
