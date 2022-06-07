She did not participate Tuesday in the first day of the court’s monthly calendar of oral arguments. But lawyers in the cases have agreed to let her take part in deliberations and in voting on the cases, along with her six colleagues, after reviewing videos of the hearings. Cantil-Sakauye was expected to take part remotely in Wednesday’s second and final day of oral arguments.
You just read:
California Supreme Court chief justice has COVID, but will still vote in cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.