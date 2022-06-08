Submit Release
FDLE arrests Spring Hill man for child sex solicitation and related crimes

For Immediate Release
June 8, 2022

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents today arrested Michael Andrew Green, 33, of Spring Hill, on three counts of soliciting a parent of a child to consent to sex acts with the child, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material, one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of use of a two-way communication device to facilitation the commission of a crime.

The case began in April when FDLE received information alleging that Green had recorded himself sexually abusing a young child. During an undercover operation with an agent posing as a parent, Green solicited the “parent” to arrange for Green to have sex with the child.  

Green was booked into the Pasco County Jail. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

