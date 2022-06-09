IMERSION GLOBAL ANNOUNCES TOKENLINX BLOCKCHAIN PRODUCT AT 2022 TLTA CONFERENCE
THE WOODLANDS, TX, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imersion Global (IMG), the leading independent Texas Title Indexing vendor, will be hosting a booth at the annual 2022 Texas Land Title Association conference in Fort Worth Texas.
Imersion Global Courthouse Indexing Efficiency As A Service
IMG is featuring its existing title plant indexing services, county data sets for purchase, GIS platform with API for parcel/subdivision reports, hybrid AI document indexing system and private label tax certificate platform.
This year IMG is announcing a revolutionary new blockchain and NFT-based marketplace under the aegis of TokenLINX. TokenLINX provides a platform based on patent pending technology that facilitates transactions in NFTs representing all related property documents for every county parcel. Documents may include courthouse records, tax certificates and much more. The TokenLINX platform uses APIs to interact seamlessly with most of the common closing, mortgage and realtor platforms.
“I recently sold a property I owned and realized there are so many documents generated during a property transfer transaction that have value and get forgotten after the transaction is complete. Some have value for the buyer, seller and entities involved in the transactions.” said Anil Adoni, Imersion Global President.
“TokenLINX offers a marketplace to make property transactions more efficient and faster for all parties involved. Faster transactions equal happy customers and more capacity with the same resources.”
TokenLINX helps:
-- buyers and sellers centralize their documents and track all activity associated with a parcel
-- title companies get access to previous documentation and property data tagged to a parcel for more efficient research
-- parties involved in property transfers transact with TokenLINX as part of their already existing workflows and platforms with no need to learn yet another system
IMG invites everyone to visit with us at Booth Number 47 at the TLTA conference. Others not attending should contact Imersion Global at www.imersionglobal.com for a list of services and available sovereignty data sets for sale or to schedule an appointment
About Imersion Global
Imersion Global has been in the Texas and surrounding states title industry since 1999. IG has indexed over 80 sovereignty plants and maintains day forward title plants. IMG’s experienced indexing team maintains a proprietary infrastructure for streamlining courthouse data sets to a baseline or to custom requirements. Imersion Global is a proud long-time member and sponsor of the TLTA (Texas Land Title Association). IMG is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with additional offices in the greater Hyderabad, India metro area.
Anil Adoni
Imersion Global
+1 281-782-6940
