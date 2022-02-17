Imersion Global Publishes White Paper on Hybrid Machine Learning in Title Databases
Imersion Global Courthouse Indexing Efficiency As A Service
Title Database Indexing Still Needs HumansTHE WOODLANDS, TX, USA, February 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The WoodlandImersion Global (IMG) published its white paper entitled, THE REALITY OF AI / MACHINE LEARNING - Title Database Indexing Still Needs Humans. The document provides an overview of how IMG implements a hybrid system leveraging machine learning algorithms and human title indexers to create sovereignty title databases more efficiently.
“For years many have tried to do 100% AI based indexing with little success. We realized that a human still has to be involved due to the inconsistency of document formats, attorneys, courthouse vendors and other variables beyond anyone’s control. Our rules based AI self learning system enhances the productivity of our indexing team by up to 50%.” said Anil Adoni, Imersion Global President.
The Document Provides:
--An overview of machine learning and expectations of the IMG platform
--How this helps real estate title organizations
--Al illustrated workflow of how the process is implemented by IMG
--Conclusions
About Imersion Global
Imersion Global has been involved in the Texas and surrounding states Title Industry since 1999. IMG has indexed over 80 sovereignty plants and maintains day forward title plants. IMG’s experienced indexing team maintains a proprietary infrastructure for streamlining courthouse data sets to a baseline or to custom requirements. Imersion Global is a proud long time member and sponsor of the TLTA (Texas Land Title Association). IMG is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with additional offices in the greater Hyderabad, India metro area. Please visit, Imersion Global at www.imersionglobal.com for a list of services, a copy of the whitepaper (click on News) and available sovereignty county title database sets for sale.
