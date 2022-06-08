Governor Abbott Appoints Sharp To Texas Board Of Nursing

TEXAS, June 8 - June 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tyrone Sharp, Ph.D. to the Texas Board of Nursing for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.

Tyrone Sharp, Ph.D. of Houston is the Associate Degree in Nursing Program Director for the Houston Community College System. He is a member of the American Nurses Association, National League for Nursing, American Association of Critical Care Nurses, and Texas Nurses Association. Additionally, he is a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Sigma Theta Tau International. Sharp received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Master of Education in Counseling from Texas Southern University, and a Master of Arts in Sociology from Prairie View A&M University. Additionally, he received a Master of Science in Nursing and Executive Nursing Administration Specialization from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Business Administration and Health Care Administration and Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration with a specialization in Health Care Administration from Northcentral University.