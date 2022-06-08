Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,258 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Colonel Jones re: Challenge Coin Investigation

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – An investigation into the origin of a derogatory challenge coin that included the agency shield has led to the identification of the individual responsible. 

The investigation was conducted by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division.    Through investigation, it was determined the design and manufacture of the coin were coordinated by a former member of the Maryland State Police, who left the Department in 2012. 

The following statement is from Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police:

“Although it has been determined a current member of the Maryland State Police was not involved in the manufacture of this item, I am still disgusted to know that anyone who wore this uniform would create something that demeans others and disregards our core values and all this Department stands for. 

This action has disrupted our efforts to improve relationships among all our employees and with the citizens we serve.  I remain committed to ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees and to upholding the tradition and reputation of excellence in police services the Maryland State Police has been known for during the past century. 

The actions of this former employee have reflected unfavorably on this Department and undermine all the good and honorable work our troopers provide to Maryland citizens each day.  I condemn his callous and careless actions and the actions of all who may consider similar disrespectful conduct somehow acceptable.” 

                                                                        Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III

                                                                        Superintendent    

 

 

You just read:

Statement from Colonel Jones re: Challenge Coin Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.