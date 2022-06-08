Encore Artists Mgmt Pianist Clayton Stephenson Is Van Cliburn SemifinalIst
Encore Artists Management Artist Clayton Stephenson Advances To Semifinals For Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition June 2–18, 2022FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at Texas Christian University and Bass Performance Hall begins tonight showcasing the twelve pianists advancing to the Semifinal Round of which Clayton Stephenson is numbered. The announcement was made by Marin Alsop, chairman of the Jury.
As a 2022 Cliburn Semifinalist Stephenson, 23 years old, will perform Mozart Concerto 1 on Thursday, June 9 during Semifinal Recital 2 at 2:30 p.m. (CT). To view LIVE Broadcast log onto: www.Cliburn.org
About Clayton Stephenson:
Admitted into the Juilliard Pre-College at age ten, Clayton Stephenson was named 2017 US Presidential Scholar and Lang Lang Music Foundation Young Scholar. Stephenson previously won the Cooper International Competition, Van Cliburn Junior International Competition and, Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship.
Stephenson is currently a Harvard-NEC Dual Degree major in economics and Master of Music major in Piano at New England Conservatory.
Stephenson's burgeoning career includes recitals at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, Beethoven Festival in Bonn and Weil Recital at Carnegie Hall. Orchestral performances include Chicago Sinfonietta Season Opening Concert at Chicago's Symphony Center, Chicago's Millennium Park Pavilion, the International Youth Orchestra for the 69th United Nations Day, "Grammy Salute To Classical Music" concert end the Gilmore Festival. Stephenson was the featured solo artist with the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra, the Augusta Symphony Orchestra, the DuLuther Symphony Orchestra and then Newport Symphony Orchestra.
Fluent in the Mandarin Chinese language, Stephenson's extra curricular study is Jazz at the Boys Club of New York where he devotes himself to at-risk children in East Harlem.
Clayton Stephenson has participated in master classes with John Perry, Julian Martin, Krzusztof Jablonski, André Laplante, Mark Durand, Lee Kum-Sing, and Frank Levy, among others.
https://youtu.be/LIAsTaDxUNc
Pianofest Stephenson marches the Turkish March with Lang Lang
https://youtu.be/K7c_uTZzV1A
Pianofest Recital in Hahn Hall, Santa Barbara CA
August 20, 2019
WMUK interview: https://www.wmuk.org/wmuk-culture/2022-04-28/2022-gilmore-young-artist-clayton-stephenson-seeks-to-expand-what-is-classical
