Construction scheduled to begin June 9 on Valley City Main Street

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 9, from Third Street SW to the east city limits.



The project will consist of adding a chip sealcoat to the top of existing pavement surface and installing grooved pavement markings. Flaggers and a pilot car will be present at times.



The project is expected to be complete the first week of July.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley



drfinley@nd.gov



701.328.4444

