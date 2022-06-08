Submit Release
MTSS Monday Minute – Summer Reading Suggestions – Now Available!

Have you seen the June 6th MTSS Monday Minute? This week’s M&M features three book suggestions you may want to add to your summer reading list.  Click the link to view the video.

Don’t forget to have your minutes counted!  Be sure to check out the video description box for more information about how to have your minutes counted toward a shoutout to your district.

Also, there is still time to register for one of this summer’s book club gatherings.  Books for the Effective Universal Instruction book club will begin to be mailed Friday, June 10th.  Currently there are still 10 free books available for educators to participate.

Click this link for more information about the book club opportunity.

Reach our to Andrea Logan, Maine DOE Multi-tiered Systems of Support Specialist at andrea.logan@maine.gov with further questions or support.

 

