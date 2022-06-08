Teach the next generation of hunters by becoming a Hunter Education instructor

Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program is looking for new volunteer instructors to help ensure that the newest generation of hunters has a thorough understanding of safety, ethics and conservation.

Those who are interested can learn more about the program and how they can become an instructor by contacting your local Fish and Game regional office’s volunteer service coordinator. Additional information can be found on the Hunter Education volunteer page. Applications can be found online.

“The backbone of Idaho's hunter education training effort rests on the volunteer instructors, who give their time, passion and energy to the program,” said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game's Hunter Education Program Coordinator. “Our goal is to help lighten the load on our current volunteers by recruiting new instructors and providing additional classes needed to satisfy a growing demand in students.”

Fish and Game often hosts orientation meetings where the instructor certification process is explained, as well as how to organize classes, select meeting sites, how to order supplies and register students. Participants will also learn how to use lesson plans and how to employ effective teaching techniques in the classroom and at the rifle range.

To teach hunter education, you need to be a certified instructor. Instructors can specialize as hunting, bowhunting and/or trapping instructors.

To apply, you need to:

Be at least 18 years old

Be knowledgeable about sporting arms, wildlife and hunting.

Pass a background check

Despite the availability of an online Hunter Education course, many students prefer the interaction and expertise of an experienced hunter as an instructor, and in-person classes remain in high demand throughout the state.

In recent years roughly 11,500 students annually have completed the state's hunter and bowhunter education courses. In 2023, that number is estimated to be around 13,000 student graduates from both online and in-person courses.

Hunter education courses are offered throughout the state, on weekends and weekday evenings. Volunteer instructors have input on the times and dates of their courses.