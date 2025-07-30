Statewide trout stocking highlights for August 2025

Alturas Lake – 1,740 rainbow trout

This alpine lake is located in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The lake is approximately 21 miles south of Stanley and 30 miles northwest of Ketchum.

Bayhorse Lake – 2,000 rainbow trout

Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake. Primitive campsites are available. While you’re in the area, check out Little Bayhorse Lake. The two lakes are connected by a mile long hiking trail.

Cape Horn Lake #1 – 600 rainbow trout

This is the larger of two picturesque lakes endowed with fish, lily pads and frogs. Especially well-suited to float tubes or a small boat, this lake offers limited shoreline access. The area is good for wildlife viewing and is Stop 20 on the Idaho Birding Trail. Camping is available at nearby Forest Service sites. No facilities are available here.

Hayden Creek Pond – 800 rainbow trout

This is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Little Bayhorse Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake, either from shore or a small boat.

Meadow Lake – 2,000 rainbow trout

At over 9,100 feet in elevation, this is the highest mountain lake you can drive to in this region. The snow-melt lake is a beautiful setting for a fishing and camping weekend with unique wildlife viewing opportunities. A Forest Service campground next to the lake offers a stunning view of the surrounding Lemhi Mountains.

Salmon River – Fish will be stocked as follows:

Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs – 400 rainbow trout

Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley – 400 rainbow trout

Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge – 800 rainbow trout

Sawtooth Kids Pond – 200 rainbow trout

This public fishing pond is located at Sawtooth Fish Hatchery. Fishing tackle is available, if needed. Inquire with hatchery staff about loaner tackle to catch rainbow trout from this well stocked pond.

Stanley Lake – 1,100 rainbow trout

Here is a large mountain lake you can drive to. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking views of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great camping, fishing and places for kids to explore nature.

Valley Creek – 500 rainbow trout

Take a break from the Salmon River and try out your casting skills fishing this creek that offers astonishing views in every direction!