The BWB Awards at Biotech Week Boston 2022: Celebrating excellence in life sciences
EINPresswire.com/ -- The BWB Awards at Biotech Week Boston return in-person to recognize the top individuals, companies, and organizations in the life sciences community. Since 2018, the Awards at the Biotech Week Boston festival have brought together the faces and names that make Boston the beating heart of the biotech world . Secure your seat and join 100+ leaders for a night of celebration at the BWB Awards 2022.
Join us for
• a night of dinner, drinks, and entertainment on Tuesday 27 September 2022 as we honor innovation and expertise in the biopharma world.
• Entries now being accepted to recognize you, your colleagues, and your company
“We are delighted to once again have the opportunity to celebrate the amazing achievements of the Biotechnology Community in Boston. There are so many people and so much progress to be recognized and acknowledged and we are honored to have the support of these highly respected individuals to judge and present the awards.” – Tamsin Aspinall, director of Biotech Week Boston
Nominations are now open (click here to submit) for the following categories:
• Biology Breakthrough – The organizations or colleagues with the most impactful advancements across the entire life science industry
• D&I Champions – The outstanding work of individuals or group initiatives that have championed equality, diversity and inclusion either within their organizations, or within the wider life sciences space
• Digital Medicine – The bold and innovative creation or use of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Showcase how digital medicine change-makers are propelling technology forward, while demonstrating its suitability for solving a business or healthcare need
• HUB Highlight – The stand-out accelerator, incubator programs and the year’s best-in-class deals and exits from portfolio companies
• Impact Leader – Contributions made in an environmentally conscious effort towards sustainability and good governance
• Lifetime Luminary – An exceptional individual with a consistent history of service, above and beyond the call of duty, throughout their career
• Transformational Therapy – For the discovery, development and/or market accessibility of products that address unmet needs in rare diseases
• Unsung Hero – Accomplishments and impacts that far exceed the credit they’ve received, whether an executive, a more junior employee, an advocate, or someone else in your organization or community
Judges include:
• LAURIE GLIMCHER, president & CEO at Dana Farber Cancer Institute
• JERRY YANG, PHD, EVP, Process and Product Development at Transcenta Holding Ltd.
• CRAIG MARTIN, CEO at Global Genes
• ANN DEWITT, COO & Managing Partner at The Engine
• JOHN MARAGANORE, chair of Hemab Therapeutics and Former CEO, Alnylam
• JOE BONCORE, CEO at MassBio
• SANJAY NILAPWAR, PH.D., Purification Development BioProcess Development at Abbvie
• MELINDA RICHTER, global head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation at JLABS
• SHANTHA RAJU, senior director of Analytical Sciences at Medimmune
The awards will take place in partnership with charity sponsors Best Buddies, a dynamic and growing organization working to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
For more information or to register for the event, view our website.
About Biotech Week Boston (BWB): BWB is dedicated to accelerating the business of biotechnology through new ideas, science, technology and partnerships to make a positive impact on patient health. It is a festival of leading events spanning the drug development value chain, giving you access to the most inventive scientific minds and business leaders in Boston and around the world. You’ll meet thought-leaders and potential partners from discovery, financing, manufacturing, clinical trials, who can help drive you closer to success. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with those who are shaping our industry's future, from researchers and investors, to CEOs and founders.
About Informa PLC: Informa PLC’s leading brands connect people with knowledge, helping businesses and professionals in dozens of specialist markets to learn more, know more and do more. Informa works in Academic Markets, where we serve and support researchers and institutions worldwide, and in Business-to-Business Markets, where we champion businesses and professionals working in a number of different sectors.
