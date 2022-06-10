New Sizes of LOX-8 Full Density Oxygen-Safe PTFE Tape Now Available from Fluoramics

Fluoramics’ LOX-8 Full Density PTFE Tape

Waterproof, Safe for Use in Cryogenics and with Harsh Chemicals

WINONA, MN, USA, June 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics, a long-time provider of oxygen-safe PTFE tape, has added additional sizes and lengths to its selection of LOX-8 Full Density PTFE Tapes At the request of customers, Fluoramics now offers ¼” wide oxygen-safe LOX-8 Tape in lengths of 260” and 520”. This width was previously extremely difficult to find in the full density, oxygen-safe formula.Fluoramics LOX-8 Full Density PTFE Tape is now available in 1/4″, 1/2″, and 3/4″ width in two different lengths of each size.Specifications of LOX-8 Full Density PTFE Tape:• Temperature range of -400° F (-240°C) to +550° F (+287°C)• Use in cryogenic applications• Waterproof• 1.20 to 1.55 g/cm3• MIL-T-27730A• A-A-58092• FDA approved for food use 21 CFR 177.1550• PFOA-free PTFEFluoramics’ LOX-8 Full Density PTFE Tapes are approved for oxygen service to these specifications: Steady-state oxygen service temperature limit per ASTM G63 equals 701° F (372° C); and Steady-state oxygen service pressure limit per ISO 21010 equals ≤ 345 bar (≤ 5004 psig).“We have had our tapes tested for oxygen compatibility and have the corresponding testing documents,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer. “We take oxygen-compatibility very seriously and only provide products tested and verified to be safe.”To apply, clean the male and female threads of any dirt or oil and starting two threads back from the end of the fitting, apply two wraps of the thread seal tape in the direction of thread rotation. Be sure to keep tension on the tape while wrapping. If desired, or for large or critical connections, apply thread sealant paste over the tape.Fluoramics, Inc. is a solutions provider manufacturing engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com

