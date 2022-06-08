New Product Bundles to “Wow” Health Practitioners and Maximize Clinical Results
CellCore Releases Six New Health Product Kits to Enhance Health Journeys
Everyone’s detox journey looks different, which is why protocols are not one-size-fits-all. These new kits allow for easier customization with targeted product bundles.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health company CellCore Biosciences just launched six unique kits designed to promote key areas of energy production, gut health, immune function, and natural detoxification.*
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
The new kits, launched June 7th, are designed to provide more options for CellCore practitioners to customize protocols for their patients. The new kits include some of the brand new products that CellCore has released in the last six months.
Dr. Jay Davidson, CellCore co-founder, explains, “Everyone’s detox journey looks different, which is why protocols are not one-size-fits-all. These new kits allow for easier customization with targeted product bundles. Our goal is to help patients improve strategically and conserve more time, energy, and costs — without the overwhelm of too many products.”
The new kits include the following:
- Advanced MYC Support Kit and MYC Support Kit — Replacing the Mold Support Kit, these two kits build off each other to provide support to the gut microbiome, liver, and respiratory system.* The advanced version adds on a more intense binder to take detox efforts a step further.*
- C.A. Support Kit — Helps maintain existing healthy blood sugar levels, offers sugar craving support, and supports a balanced gut microbiome.*
- Energy Boost Kit — Offers key nutrients to support cellular repair and renewal, as well as mitochondrial function.* This helps patients optimize energy production at the root level.*
- Maintenance Kit — Helps patients maintain and optimize their progress after completing the Comprehensive Protocol, Foundational Protocol, or any other protocols/kits.
- RAD Kit — Supports a patient’s system by promoting cell repair and renewal, healthy immune responses, mitochondrial function, systemic detoxification, and thyroid health.*
Dr. Jay adds, “With these new kits, CellCore practitioners will assess patients’ needs to determine which protocol, kits, and individual products are best for them at each stage of their journey.”
Alongside the recently updated protocols and five new kits, CellCore has also released Optimize A and Optimize B under the Kit section of the website. Optimize A and B are recommended next steps after completing a kit or protocol. They include health products to maintain progress made during a kit/protocol and continue promoting optimal wellness in day-to-day life.*
To learn more about all these newly released innovative health products, protocols, and kits, visit the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/collections/products).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
